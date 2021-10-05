Back

MHA registered 'concern' with M'sia over police helicopter's unauthorised entry into S'pore airspace on Sep. 11

The RSAF conducts 24/7 surveillance of Singapore’s skies to detect and respond to potential air threats.

Faris Alfiq | October 05, 2021, 06:50 PM

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs had registered their "concern" with their Malaysian counterparts over the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) helicopter's unauthorised entry to Singapore's airspace on Sep. 11, according to Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question filed by Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan on Oct. 5, Ng said that on Sep. 11, the helicopter was travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Tanjung Pengelih in southern Johor when it entered Singapore's territorial airspace above the eastern part of Pulau Tekong without approval.

According to aviation news site Alert 5, flight tracking data showed that the helicopter, which bore the tail number 9M-PMD, entered Singapore airspace at 01:22 UTC (9:22am Singapore time).

"No reply" from helicopter

Ng also said that the Republic of Singapore's Air Force (RSAF) had issued calls to the helicopter to keep clear of Singapore's airspace, but "there was no reply".

RSAF F-16 aircraft were then scrambled to investigate.

"After determining that our security was not compromised, the F-16 aircraft were stood down," Ng said.

He added that the RSAF conducts 24/7 surveillance of Singapore’s skies to detect and respond to potential air threats, and responds to more than 350 such incidents every year.

