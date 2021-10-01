Back

23 people with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating durian mooncakes from Mdm Ling Bakery

MOH and SFA are investigating the incident.

Syahindah Ishak | October 01, 2021, 12:16 PM

23 people were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming Mdm Ling Bakery's Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncakes.

The five separate gastroenteritis incidents are being investigated by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

One person hospitalised

According to a joint statement by MOH and SFA, one person was hospitalised and has since been discharged.

The others either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

Mooncakes originated from Malaysia

The Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncakes, which originated from Malaysia, were imported by Mdm Ling Bakery and sold at various retail points in Singapore.

Image courtesy of MOH & SFA.

SFA has directed the importer to immediately stop the sale and movement of the product, and to recall those that have been distributed or sold. The recall is ongoing.

MOH and SFA said that consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised to not consume it.

Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the authorities added.

Bakery apologised

On Friday (Oct. 1), Mdm Ling Bakery uploaded an apology statement on its social media pages.

The bakery said that they take responsibility for the food items that were imported and have been in "close liaison" with its production partner.

Quality control is of "utmost importance", the bakery added.

"We would like to assure everyone that we treat all matters relating to food safety standards very seriously. In the meantime, we are cooperating fully with SFA and MOH in their investigations.

Our management team has since reached out to customers who need our assistance and will continue to do so to make sure that all is well."

Top images via MOH & SFA and Mdm Ling Bakery/IG.

