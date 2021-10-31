Back

Police find man's decomposing body in Marsiling flat after maggots seen along corridor

Neighbours initially believed the stench was coming from the rubbish.

Karen Lui | October 31, 2021, 10:10 PM

The decomposing body of a man was recently discovered in a flat at 18 Marsiling lane.

On the morning of Oct. 29, a male neighbour who lived next door to the unit in question noticed dozens of maggots emerging from it and immediately called the police.

Stench and maggots

According to Lianhe Wanbao, residents of Block 18 Marsiling Lane noticed a stench as early as a week before the corpse was discovered.

They had assumed it was from the rubbish or a dead rat and never suspected it to be anything else.

Two residents who had left their homes at around 7am on Oct. 29 were startled by the sight of maggots crawling along the corridor in front of their doorstep.

Bus captain, Kumar (translated from Chinese) told Wanbao that they discovered that the maggots were coming from the unit next door and realised something was amiss.

Chandra (translated from Chinese) who discovered the maggots at the same time, disclosed that they detected a stench in the past week. However, at that time, they believed it was coming from the rubbish.

Decomposing body found

The two of them told Chinese media that the police had knocked on the neighbour's door several times but there was no response.

The police then unlocked the door with the help of a locksmith, they said, adding that the stench was very strong once the door was opened.

According to the duo, the dead man was lying on the floor in the living room. Maggots were also seen crawling around in the flat.

Photo by Lianhe Wanbao.

Last seen two weeks prior

Another neighbour, 63-year-old retiree Liu Guang Liang (translated from Chinese) said a couple in their sixties and a son who was close to 30 had moved into the unit three years ago.

As the neighbours were unfamiliar with the family, they were unsure how many people are currently living in the flat.

Kumar, who has lived in the neighbourhood for close to a year, said he has only seen a young man entering and leaving the flat in the past year. He believes that the man lives alone, which suggests why no one discovered that he had collapsed at home.

Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the deceased was working in an industrial area in the vicinity. Since the pandemic hit, he was often seen staying at home and would occasionally go out to buy food or beer, the neighbour added.

According to the neighbours, the last time the man was seen was around two weeks before his corpse was discovered.

Police investigations ongoing

Contrary to the initial rumours circulating among residents that there was more than one body, the police confirmed that there was no other deaths in the flat, Wanbao reported.

The police told Mothership that they was alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 18 Marsiling Lane at 7:16am on Oct. 29.

A man was found motionless in the unit and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic, they said.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image by Google Street Maps.

