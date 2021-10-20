2 people in S'pore being investigated for allegedly using abusive words against public servants

A man and woman in Singapore are being investigated for allegedly verbally abusing government officials in two separate incidents.

The first incident

According to a police news release, the first incident involving the 46-year-old woman occured on Aug. 21, 2021.

The police received a report regarding the consumption of liquor in a public place after the permitted timings.

Upon their arrival, the police observed the accused female socialising with three men at a park connector near Pandan Gardens, all of whom were not wearing masks.

After the officers requested for the four people to wear their masks, the three men complied, but the woman refused.

According to the police, she continued refusing to put on her mask despite the police officers' repeated advice, and even hurled vulgarities at the officers.

She was subsequently arrested for the offences of disorderly behaviour and using abusive words against a public servant.

The police said that the woman is also assisting with investigations into a breach of safe distancing measures.

The second incident

The second incident involving the 32-year-old man happened on Aug. 29, 2021,

According to the police, a National Environment Agency Safe Distancing Enforcement Officer (SDEO),made a call for police assistance after the accused male had refused to comply with the SDEO's advice.

The SDEO, who was on duty at Boon Lay Place Food Village, had advised the man against seating on a marked seat after observing the man doing so.

In response, the man allegedly challenged the SDEO’s authority to enforce safe distancing measures and hurled vulgarities at the SDEO.

The police said that the man was issued with a notice of composition for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, and is currently assisting with investigations for allegedly using abusive words against a public servant.

The police advised members of the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

First-time offenders found guilty of disorderly behaviour may face a fine of up to S$2,000, an imprisonment term of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment up to 12 months, or both for the second or subsequent offences.

Additionally, those convicted of using abusive words against a public servant or public service worker may face a fine of up to S$5,000, imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

Lastly, those found guilty of breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 are liable for a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

