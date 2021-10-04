39-year-old man & 49-year-old woman arrested after another man slashed in Yishun

A 39-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

According to the Police, they were alerted to a case where a male victim was slashed by a knife along Yishun Avenue 6 2 on Oct. 3, 2021, at about 5:30pm.

The victim suffered several lacerations and was conscious when conveyed to hospital.

The persons involved had fled the scene prior to Police’s arrival.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of Police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the two persons involved.

The duo were arrested within four hours of the reported crime.

A knife was recovered and seized as case exhibit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all parties involved were known to each other.

The 39-year-old man will be charged in court on Oct. 5, 2021 with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Investigations against the 49-year-old woman are ongoing.

Last night, another assault case was reported in Yishun.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another person on Oct. 2. He will be charged in court today.

Top image via SPF