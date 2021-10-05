Man, 41, given 29 years' jail & 24 strokes of cane for raping daughter, forcing son to rape mother

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Oct. 4 for raping his 13-year-old daughter and forcing his 15-year-old son to rape his mother.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges of rape, sexual assault and abetting by instigating his son to rape.

Other charges, including the second instance of forcing his son to rape his mother, were also taken into consideration.

The accused cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the victims' identities.

The wife, son, and daughter and son are now aged 45, 18 and 16 respectively.

Sexual acts on his daughter in 2015

According to court documents, the accused, who was working as a sound technician, would usually return home from work before his wife and sometimes be alone at home with his daughter in their flat at Sembawang.

One day during the year-end school holidays in 2015, the accused told his daughter, who was 11 years old then, to wash her private area.

His daughter complied and went to the toilet to wash her genitalia.

She knew that her father wanted to perform sexual acts on her, as it had happened before when she was in Primary 3 when she was nine years old then, but she complied as she was scared of him.

The daughter returned to her room wearing only a t-shirt and bra while her father was naked and waiting for her.

He then performed sexual acts on her and told her perform sexual acts on him.

Court documents stated that his daughter did not consent to the sexual acts, but she complied as she was afraid of him.

Sexual penetration of daughter

In a separate incident around September 2017, the accused was alone drinking in the living room while his daughter was in her room in the same flat.

Again, the accused asked his daughter to wash her genitalia. She complied and proceeded to wash herself.

His daughter went back to her room after washing up, where the accused was waiting for her.

She sat on her bed, and her father started performing sexual acts on her and eventually asked her to perform sexual acts on him.

His daughter complied, and he hinted that he wanted to have sex with her.

He asked his daughter to lie face-up on the bed and tolerate the pain as he told her that the first time would be very painful.

She told the accused to stop as it was painful, but he did not say anything and continued.

During the intercourse, he did not wear a condom, and the daughter did not consent to the sexual acts but complied with the accused instructions as she was afraid of him.

Confided in her brother

On several occasions, the daughter confided in her elder brother about the sexual acts her father did to her.

She also complained to him of pain during the first time she had sex with the accused.

Her brother advised her not to give in to her father, but he did not tell anyone about the sexual assault as he was worried about being beaten by his father and did not want to ruin the family's reputation.

As a result, both siblings did not lodge a police report.

The daughter did not tell her mother as she was afraid that her mother would confront the accused, which can cause them to fight as the accused might injure her mother.

Son forced to rape his own mother

In 2018, the accused and his family moved to a flat in Woodlands.

On one night, the accused drank beer and liquor with his wife until she became drunk and fell asleep.

He then asked his then 15-year-old son, who was playing games on his Xbox, to follow him to the master bedroom.

The son complied and saw his mother sleeping on the bed, wearing only a singlet, without any clothes on at the bottom.

He told the son to have sex with his mother. The son was shocked and refused, but the accused got angry and repeated his instructions in a stern voice.

His son was afraid of being beaten up by the accused and removed his shorts and assisted in the act.

After a few minutes, the accused left the room. The son then stopped having sex with his mother and left for the toilet to wash himself.

His mother was drunk and asleep throughout this time, and she did not know that her son had sex with her.

The son described his father as a hot-tempered person who would frequently drink at home and get easily frustrated.

There were several times when the accused became angry, he would punch his son's face or kick him.

Accused did not want daughter to have sex with other men

In 2019, when the daughter was in Secondary 3, she attended a talk in school about unprotected sex and sexually transmitted diseases.

She realised it was wrong for the accused to have unprotected sexual intercourse with her, and she felt very disgusted.

She cried and confided in her aunt that her father had had sex with her.

Her aunt then brought her to the police station to lodge a police report that she had been raped by her father.

The accused was arrested on the same day the report was lodged.

According to court documents, the sexual offences committed against his son came to light in the course of the investigations.

The accused said he committed the acts against his daughter as he did not want her to have sex with any other men and wanted her to be single.

He thought that if she wanted to have sex, it should be with him instead of any outsiders.

Prosecution sought at least 30 years' imprisonment, 24 strokes of cane

Deputy Public Prosecutor Victoria Ting described the case as "unprecedented" in its "complete and perverse desecration" of all familial ties by the accused.

Ting said the accused had victimised all three of his immediate family members with his abhorrent acts.

She added that the accused has entirely tarnished his daughter's childhood and innocence.

The prosecution requested the judge to sentence the accused to at least 30 years' imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

