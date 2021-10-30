25-year-old man to be charged for throwing bicycle from HDB corridor to ground floor

A 25-year-old man will be charged in court for his suspect involvement in a case of rash act, after allegedly throwing a bicycle from the corridor of his residential block along Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

The incident, to which the police was alerted on Jan. 23, 2021 at about 7:30pm, saw the bicycle ending up on the ground floor.

It is unclear from which level of the residential block the bicycle was thrown.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him.

The man will be charged in court on Nov. 1.

If found guilty, he is liable to an an imprisonment term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

Top image via SPF