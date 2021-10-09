S'porean man, 24, has sex with girl, 14, gets slapped by her father after he's caught naked in toilet

A 24-year-old Singaporean man, Teo Yao Hong, was sentenced to one year and 11 months' jail after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor under 16.

Met the victim after his girlfriend cheated on him

Prior to meeting the victim, Teo, who worked as a Grab driver and warehouse assistant, had a relationship with another 14-year-old girl he met via online app MiChat, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

In October 2019, Teo discovered that his girlfriend had sexual intercourse with another man.

Feeling cheated and wanting to feel better, he decided to use the MiChat app again in June 2020.

He then met and chatted with the victim, who was 14 years old at the time.

She cannot be named as she is a minor.

According to court documents, Teo described his relationship with the victim as "friend with benefits", although he was aware of her age.

First time they met

On June 28, 2020, Teo texted the victim and asked her to meet him.

She agreed and provided her home address. They then met at the void deck of her flat.

This was the first time they had met, court documents stated, and Teo saw that the victim was wearing her secondary school uniform.

While chatting, Teo initiated sex by asking her. She agreed.

They then went to a nearby staircase landing and performed sexual acts on each other. This included oral sex.

Went to her house two days later

Two days later, Teo texted the victim on social media app Snapchat, wanting to meet her again.

He went over to her house when no one else was home. Once there, Teo and the victim went to her room and he asked her to perform oral sex on him.

Teo subsequently put a condom over his penis and had penetrative sex with the victim for about 10 minutes.

Went to her house again

On Oct. 19, 2020, Teo texted the victim on Snapchat again.

She told him that she did not have school that day, and Teo asked if she was alone.

After she confirmed she was alone at home, Teo said he would come over.

When he was at her house, he asked her to perform oral sex on him, and she did so for several minutes.

Teo then had penetrative sex with the victim for several minutes. He ejaculated into his condom whilst penetrating her.

Victim's parents caught him naked

Following the sexual acts, Teo and the victim went to the bathroom to clean up.

However, the victim's parents suddenly returned home, forcing Teo to hide in the toilet for about an hour.

The victim's father grew suspicious and eventually, Teo emerged from the toilet naked.

The victim's father questioned Teo, asking him if he knew how old the victim was.

Teo replied and said that he knew she was 15 years old.

Angered, the victim's father then slapped Teo on his face, while his wife called the police.

Teo asked if he could be dressed, but the victim's mother said he could not do so, and had to wait until the police arrived.

Teo was subsequently arrested. His phone, the victim's phone, and a pair of underwear were seized.

Prosecution asked for two years' jail

The prosecution had sought a two-year jail term for Teo, emphasising that there was no romantic relationship between Teo and the victim, and that Teo's intentions were purely "sexual in nature".

The prosecution added that Teo had initiated the sexual meet-ups, and was aware of the victim's age.

"There is some suggestion of predatory behaviour given his relationship with [his girlfriend], and the fact that he chatted up two different girls online. He was older than [the victim] by some degree (at least seven years’ older). [...] This was not a one-off encounter. The accused had sexual intercourse with [the victim] on at least four occasions. There was a variety of forms of penetration, all initiated by the accused."

For each charge of sexual penetration of a minor, Teo could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

Top image via Pixabay.