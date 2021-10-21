Back

M'sian woman buys new motorcycle for father after he sold old one from late wife to pay daughter’s school fees

Valuing her father's sacrifices.

Faris Alfiq | October 21, 2021, 03:30 PM

Five years ago, Wan Razali Wan Mohd, a father of two in Terengganu, Malaysia, sold off his motorcycle to fund his daughter's college fees.

After graduating, it was his daughter's turn to return the favour by presenting him with a new motorcycle, a gift that brought her father to tears.

Motorcycle gifted by late wife

According to Harian Metro, Wan Razali said that it was difficult for him to sell off the motorcycle because the Honda EX5 was a gift from his late wife, about 20 years ago.

"It was sad as the motorcycle had a sentimental value. It was a precious gift that was given to me by my wife when she was still alive," he shared, adding that it held many memories for him.

After his wife passed away from a fever, Wan Razali was unemployed, but he still had to support his family.

Bought father new motorcycle

His daughter, Wan Nuraisyah, whom he sacrificed the beloved motorcycle for, decided to return the favour to her father.

So she bought him a new motorcycle for her father on his 58th birthday.

Wan Nuraisyah, @wanaisyahs009, took to Tiktok to share her father's reaction on Sep. 14.

 

@wanaisyahs009Selamat ulangtahun 58 wira dihatiku ❤️ ##fyp ##strong♬ original sound - All About Music 🎵 - Aminda Chinika

Her father was so touched by her gesture that he can be seen shedding a tear in the video.

"My father has given up a lot, including the motorcycle given by my late mother, to ensure that I can continue my studies. I now have a job and a stable income," she said.

Upon receiving the gift, Wan Razali said that he did not expect anything in return from his daughter.

"All I did was to carry out my responsibility as a father," he said.

