M’sian minister asks people to text him instead after receiving ‘numerous’ calls on potholes

Malaysian Minister for Federal Territories Shahidan Kassim said that he had received "numerous" calls on his phone after sharing his number in parliament on Oct. 7, The Star reported.

He said that residents are free to contact him, or his deputy minister Jalaluddin Alias and Kuala Lumpur's mayor Mahadi Che Ngah, by phone to report potholes on the city's roads.

Due to the large volume of calls he received, Shahidan then requested Kuala Lumpur residents to text him instead as he was unable to answer the calls.

"I urge them to send me an SMS, and I will take immediate action," he told Utusan Malaysia.

'Courageous act' to share number

In his speech in parliament, Shahidan said that the ministry will ensure that all complaints regarding damaged roads in Kuala Lumpur would be resolved within 24 hours.

He added: "We want our roads to be the best in Malaysia and the world."

Sinar Harian reported that an opposition member from Pakatan Harapan, P Prabakaran, commended Shahidan's commitment and move to share his number, describing it as a "courageous act".

If you are in Kuala Lumpur and come across a pothole, you can report it by texting Shahidan at +60 19 454 1111, Jalaluddin at +60 19 652 444, or Mahadi at +60 16 206 8883.

Top images via @BooSoonYew67/Twitter and Shahidan Kassim/Facebook