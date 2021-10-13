Back

Tears & emotional scenes as M'sians reunite after resumption of interstate travel

Heartwarming.

Faris Alfiq | October 13, 2021, 05:10 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Oct. 10 that interstate travel will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals from Oct. 11 onwards.

The decision came after Malaysia finally reached a 90 per cent vaccination rate among its adult population.

As a response to the news, Malaysians are documenting their excitement and sharing their responses online.

Waited till midnight

One Tiktok user, @acak_east, was unable to contain his excitement to travel to other states in Malaysia.

His video which was posted on the evening of Oct. 10, has garnered more than 86,000 likes and viewed over a million times.

The video captured a car parked on the roadside, just before the toll plaza heading to the state of Pahang, while he and another person were waiting for the clock to strike midnight so they can travel.

@acak_eastTugu kat Tol sampai pukul 1201am balik kampung ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou♬ bunyi asal - IbuFatimah Kassim

"The wait was painful, but it was worth it," he wrote on the video.

Emotional reunions

With the resumption of interstate travel, family members who have been living apart can now physically meet each other.

A Tiktok video uploaded by @tinaozair captured a sweet moment when her father finally met his elder brother after a long time.

@tinaozairBagai di rodak hati..Sedih time nie Allah saja tau...Masa nie Abah lama tak jumpa Abg dia. Sorang di raub sorang di alor star ##tiktok ##fyp ##kisahsedih♬ bunyi asal - ku punya hati

In the caption, she stated that her father was staying at Raub, Pahang while his brother was living in Alor Star, Kedah.

Other users were flooding the comment section, describing the emotional reunion as heartwarming, with some even said they were tearing up.

Videos as such were floating around Malaysian social media space tugged the heartstrings of viewers.

'Delayed' Hari Raya

Since some Malaysians felt that Hari Raya Aidilfitri earlier this year was "cancelled" due to the spike in Covid-19 infections and the subsequent restrictions, many took the opportunity to celebrate a "delayed" Hari Raya.

A Tiktok user @kezurulzalzal97 posted a video of him preparing common dishes served during Hari Raya, which has garnered more than 45,000 likes.

@kezurulzalzal97Esok raya ##Salamrentasnegeri ##fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ##tourism♬ Indahnya Beraya Di Desa - Azlina Aziz

In the video, he also wrote "Tomorrow is Hari Raya. Congratulations to my Malaysian citizens."

Meanwhile, Tiktok user @tyrael28 uploaded a video documenting her family preparing lemang, a rice dish prepared in bamboo, usually served during Hari Raya celebration.

@tyrael28##selamathariraya ##salamrentasnegeri ##staysafe♬ original sound - UniQSpecialBox

Another Tiktok user @thefaiskhan was also seen preparing Hari Raya dishes as she waited to meet her siblings after more than two years of not meeting them.

@thefaiskhan Korang masak apa je esok 😄 #rentasnegeri #rentasnegeritidakdibenarkan ♬ original sound - UniQSpecialBox

Adhere to SOP

Even as Malaysians are allowed to travel, Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin took to Twitter to remind people to mask up and observe the standard operating procedures.

He said that Malaysia is "climbing down from the peak of disaster and despair," and hope that there are no more peaks in the future.

The Star also reported the health minister advising those who are travelling to test themselves for Covid-19 before embarking on their journey.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via @tinaozair/Tiktok

2D1N Mongolian yurt experience in northern S'pore with campfire & local vodka

Pretend you're on a Mongolian adventure.

October 13, 2021, 05:06 PM

Fann Wong's tarts sold out on launch day: here's what the S$68 Musang King tart tastes like

Verdict.

October 13, 2021, 04:40 PM

China blocks Wikimedia from UN agency over Taiwan issue for second time

Apparently the only country to voice an objection.

October 13, 2021, 04:23 PM

Cat Welfare Society says punishment for animal abusers too lenient

The current maximum pet disqualification period of 12 months is "blatantly insufficient".

October 13, 2021, 04:21 PM

Cafe in Vancouver specialises in S'pore street food like laksa, nasi lemak, kaya toast & milo dinosaur

A taste of Singapore in Canada.

October 13, 2021, 04:02 PM

River Wonders & Bird Paradise: Parks get new names in Mandai Wildlife Group rebrand

The new bird park opens next year, while the Mandai resort will be completed by 2024.

October 13, 2021, 03:45 PM

Man, 19, who entered S'pore Zoo rhino enclosure, charged for cannabis consumption while on bail

He can be imprisoned for up to 10 years and fined up to S$20,000.

October 13, 2021, 02:51 PM

Comment: Why are S'porean anti-vaxxers pretending they live in a different country?

It's time for anti-vaxxers to face the facts.

October 13, 2021, 01:59 PM

Motorcyclist told he can't park at specific lot in Pasir Ris as it's another motorcyclist's favourite lot

Making public spaces yours. Literally.

October 13, 2021, 12:51 PM

‘I’ve to pinch myself’: Getting into university a surreal experience for N-level student with epilepsy

A dream come true.

October 13, 2021, 12:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.