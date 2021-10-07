M’sian primary school question on sexual grooming asks: 'What should you do if grandpa wants to shower with you?'

A question, supposedly from a Malaysian primary school health textbook, has triggered a nationwide debate due to its sensitive nature.

Different scenarios

The question, which was posted online, provided four scenarios involving inappropriate sexual encounters from family members.

They are:

"A father enters his daughter's room at an inappropriate time." "A brother wants his sister to watch pornography with him." "An uncle touched his niece inappropriately." "A grandfather wants to shower with his granddaughter."

The purpose of the question was to educate students on how to recognise these inappropriate sexual advances, and how to avoid them.

Scenario with grandfather

The last scenario, which involved a grandfather and his granddaughter, attracted the most number of reactions after it was posted on Facebook and Reddit.

There were four possible answers provided for this scenario:

Push the grandfather and cause him to fall down. Firmly decline his request. Accept his request. Splash water on his face.

Opposing views

A Reddit user identified the diagram as one from a Pendidikan Jasmani dan Kesihatan (PJK, Physical Education and Health), Form 3 textbook.

The question has garnered polarising views online.

A number of Malaysians criticised the textbook for containing an "inappropriate subject matter", and disagreed with how the questions were phrased.

On the other hand, some felt that these taboo issues should be addressed so that young children can be educated on what is right and wrong.

Sexual abuse cases in Malaysia

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), one in 10 children in Malaysia is likely subjected to emotional, physical or sexual abuse.

In the first four months of 2021, 2,040 child abuse cases were reported in the country.

Of these, nearly 30 per cent were physical and sexual abuse, reported FMT.

Top images via Imgur & Jenny Anand/FB.