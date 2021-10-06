5 people, aged 21-71, arrested in M'sia for allegedly trafficking drugs with children toys using S'pore-based freight forwarders

One Malaysian man and four Malaysian women, aged between 21 and 71, were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in and around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Worked with CNB

The Malaysian Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) was acting on information provided by Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), according to a press release.

CNB said it has been monitoring the Malaysian-based syndicate since July 2021.

Allegedly used Singapore-based freight forwarders

The syndicate was believed to have been trafficking drugs using Singapore-based freight forwarding companies as legitimate forwarding agents to deliver parcels that contain concealed drugs to other countries through Singapore.

CNB actively monitored their activities and provided the information to the NCID, who subsequently commenced their investigations.

Between Sep. 24 and 28, 2021, NCID conducted a series of operations around Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur.

The five suspects were arrested as a result of the operations.

55kg of controlled drugs seized

About 55kg of controlled drugs, including "Ice" and Ketamine, with an estimated street value of RM4.9 million (S$1.6 million) were seized.

Hidden in children's toys and dolls

Children’s toys and dolls seized from a parcel were suspected to contain the controlled drugs.

"Ice" was found in between the corrugated cardboard in parcels containing the children’s toys and dolls.

Various drug processing equipment and 2.2kg of caffeine believed to be used in illicit drug production were also seized during the operations.

Investigations by the NCID into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image courtesy of NCID, Malaysia.