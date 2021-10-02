Back

Senior doggo gets upgraded to business class, celebrates birthday on SIA flight from Sydney to Italy

A good boy flying with class — business class.

Fiona Tan | October 02, 2021, 10:36 PM

Flying business class is a treat.

But to fly business class with Singapore Airlines (SIA), the world's most awarded airline? That's truly something else.

One lucky doggo, a senior male greyhound called Lewis, got to experience the high life at a high altitude, en route from Sydney to Italy recently.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

Upgrade from SIA

This incident was shared by Greyt Greys Rescue, a volunteer run charity in Victoria, Australia that rescues, fosters, and adopts ex-racing Greyhounds.

According to the charity's Facebook post, Lewis was set to embark on a new journey with his human, who was relocating to Italy.

His owner had saved up to afford a business class flight with SIA.

Lewis, however, was slated to fly separately from his owner, either in the plane's cargo hold or storage deck, as per SIA's pet travel policy.

Fortunately, the flight was almost empty and SIA let the canine fly in the cabin, and bumped it up to business class with its human, according to Greyt Grey Rescue.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

Lewis is a good boy

Besides flying in (first) class, Lewis even got to celebrate his birthday while on the plane with a makeshift birthday cake made of two cupcakes, with a "Happy Birthday" sign atop, and a croissant.

Greyt Grey Rescue said that the SIA staff totally spoiled the canine, who was also given treats like strawberry yogurt.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

Greyt Greys Rescue said that Lewis "made himself at home", that the canine's transit from Sydney to Italy went without a hitch, and that he did not cry, nor did he have any accidents.

Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

The SIA flight crew were apparently so impressed by Lewis' good behaviour that they said that Lewis was the best dog that they have ever had on their flight, fully trained service dogs included.

The goodest boy. Image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook.

You can read Greyt Grey Rescue's Facebook post below:

More good boys:

Top image from Greyt Grey Rescue/Facebook

