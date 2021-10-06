Back

Lee Hsien Yang selling his freehold Caldecott Hill bungalow for S$16.8 million

Property boom.

Belmont Lay | October 06, 2021, 02:52 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Lee Hsien Yang is selling his freehold bungalow for S$16.8 million.

The son of the late Lee Kuan Yew and younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has listed his Caldecott Hill property for sale on PropertyGuru.

News of the listing was reported by Bloomberg.

The report called it a "mansion", while the listing said "resort-style modern bungalow".

Photos on PropertyGuru showed the palatial setting of the two-storey property.

The entire land size is 9,888 sq ft or 920 sqm.

The house has six bedrooms, two living rooms, a walk-in wine cellar, a helper’s room, an infinity pool and a koi pond.

Four cars can be parked inside the compound.

Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Lee Suet Fern currently live in an apartment in the Nassim Road neighborhood, according to Bloomberg.

A Cambridge and Stanford graduate, Lee Hsien Yang, 64, held top posts at Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. and was also the ex-chairman of food and beverage company Fraser & Neave Ltd.

The listing of the Caldecott Hill house comes in the midst of a property boom in Singapore despite an ongoing pandemic.

Some S$32.9 billion in property sales were transacted in the first half of 2021 alone, double what was recorded in Manhattan over the same six months.

Top photos via Zakaria Zainal & PropertyGuru

Social media users everywhere shookt at news of IKEA shark plushie being discontinued

No greater tragedy other than the possibility of real sharks going extinct.

October 06, 2021, 02:35 PM

KFC S'pore stuffing scrambled eggs into burger for breakfast

Available from Oct. 6.

October 06, 2021, 01:59 PM

Jia Jia busy eating bamboo while keeper struggles to pick up not-so-little panda cub with 1 hand

Panda cubs grow at an amazing rate.

October 06, 2021, 12:54 PM

Taiwanese bubble tea chain 'Don't Yell At Me' to open 1st S'pore store at Orchard Central on Oct. 29, 2021

No actual yelling involved.

October 06, 2021, 12:50 PM

S'pore to gain access to oral drug molnupiravir to treat Covid-19

The drug can potentially reduce number of Covid-19 related deaths and hospitalisation.

October 06, 2021, 12:44 PM

Customer & Springleaf Prata Place get into week-long dispute over 1 cup of lime juice

Hitting a sour note.

October 06, 2021, 12:21 PM

Mothership Explains: Does S'pore really have 'one of the most Covid-naive populations in the world'?

Multi-Ministry Taskforce co-chair Lawrence Wong said so at a press conference on Oct. 2. This is what he might have meant.

October 06, 2021, 11:59 AM

Still her own boss: Manicurist sticks to what she knows best, despite the pandemic

She helps people save time.

October 06, 2021, 11:50 AM

Someone who doesn't change their mind after considering facts is either stupid or ideological. I'm neither: Shanmugam

Shanmugam explained why his views on the law have changed from when he was a young backbench MP.

October 06, 2021, 11:30 AM

Don Don Donki allegedly opening at Waterway Point

Allegedly.

October 06, 2021, 11:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.