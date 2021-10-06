Lee Hsien Yang selling his freehold Caldecott Hill bungalow for S$16.8 million

Lee Hsien Yang is selling his freehold bungalow for S$16.8 million.

The son of the late Lee Kuan Yew and younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has listed his Caldecott Hill property for sale on PropertyGuru.

News of the listing was reported by Bloomberg.

The report called it a "mansion", while the listing said "resort-style modern bungalow".

Photos on PropertyGuru showed the palatial setting of the two-storey property.

The entire land size is 9,888 sq ft or 920 sqm.

The house has six bedrooms, two living rooms, a walk-in wine cellar, a helper’s room, an infinity pool and a koi pond.

Four cars can be parked inside the compound.

Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Lee Suet Fern currently live in an apartment in the Nassim Road neighborhood, according to Bloomberg.

A Cambridge and Stanford graduate, Lee Hsien Yang, 64, held top posts at Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. and was also the ex-chairman of food and beverage company Fraser & Neave Ltd.

The listing of the Caldecott Hill house comes in the midst of a property boom in Singapore despite an ongoing pandemic.

Some S$32.9 billion in property sales were transacted in the first half of 2021 alone, double what was recorded in Manhattan over the same six months.

Top photos via Zakaria Zainal & PropertyGuru