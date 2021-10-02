Lawrence Wong: S'pore has 'gone beyond' using lockdowns to bring down daily case numbers

Multi-Ministry Task Force co-chair Lawrence Wong said that Covid-19 restrictions are no longer aimed at bringing down the total number of daily infections, but rather, to slow the rate of increase of transmission.

Daily cases could peak anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000

In a press conference on Saturday (Oct. 2), Wong spoke about how it was very difficult to accurately determine what the peak of cases in Singapore will be.

After consulting experts on the matter, Wong said that there has been a range of different views.

The range, he said, could be anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000, adding that "no model can predict with absolute certainty what the epidemic curve will look like in the next few weeks."

He stressed the importance of being ready for a range of possible outcomes.

Responding to 2 different camps of people

Referring to the recent surge in daily case numbers, he said: "I know it can be quite worrying, and you have two sorts of very sharp reactions from different people."

The two camps are: those hoping for tighter restrictions or lockdowns to bring case numbers down, and those who want to "move forward" and continue opening up.

Open up quicker

Responding to the group of people who wish to continue opening up, he said: "Be patient."

Wong emphasised that the government's overall strategy towards reopening has not changed. However, the current wave of infections has put stress on our healthcare system.

Hence, some time is needed for protocols to be adjusted, and for capacity to be developed.

Tighter restrictions

To those hoping for tighter restrictions to bring down daily case numbers, Wong said: "We have gone beyond that point."

Singapore's current Covid-19 management strategy is focused on ensuring that our healthcare system is able to cope with caring for Covid-19 patients who are seriously ill.

He also urged Singaporeans to not "get too carried away" or get "too anxious or fearful" about the daily case numbers.

Many of us will end up catching Covid-19: Lawrence Wong

Currently, 98 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Singapore have mild to no symptoms.

"For the 98 percent of cases, there is nothing to be fearful about," Wong said. "In fact, there's nothing to be embarrassed about if you catch Covid[-19], because sooner or later, many of us will end up catching the virus."

Top photo via MCI, Zhangxin Zheng.