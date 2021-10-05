Shops in KSL City Mall in JB mostly closed or empty, lack of S'poreans likely cause

KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru is a ghost town.

Photos of the shopping centre taken recently were shared to a Facebook group about happenings in Malaysia's southern most state.

The mall's premises appeared empty, with many shops shuttered.

Business down due to pandemic

A favourite haunt of Singaporeans during the pre-pandemic days due to its proximity to the Causeway, business has been severely affected due to closed borders.

The Facebook post's caption roughly translates to:

"Now that there are no Singaporeans, it is uncertain how long recovery will take. This place used to rely on providing services, now it feels like Johor is the the poorest of 13 Malaysian states."

Responses turned situation political

Reactions to the post quickly turned political.

One comment that captured the mood read: "In the past, locals complained that Singaporeans bought things and prices increased, but now they lament that there are no Lion City residents to stoke demand. Just like the Malaysian government, they can speak from both sides of their mouths. Roti prata."

However, other comments were quick to provide different points of view.

One comment said the mall is but one retail space in Johor, and there are others that are starting to thrive again

Mid Valley Southkey shopping centre, the commenter claimed, has been packed with people with pandemic restrictions easing.

Another commenter said the KSL City Mall is bound to be empty now as it is catered to Singaporeans and Malaysians who frequently make their way back home to and fro the two countries.

Domestic demand was not the main focus of the mall from the start.

With borders shut, the lack of human traffic is understandable.

Moreover, the rent in the mall is exorbitant compared to elsewhere, another comment said, which is why businesses rather fold for the time being then continue to sustain losses amid an uncertain future.

Singaporeans commenting on the post mostly expressed shock and sadness at the state of their favourite shopping centre.

Johor retail businesses affected badly by Covid-19

Businesses in Johor Bahru have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with empty shops witnessed since mid-2020.

Politicians on the other side have been lobbying to have borders with Singapore reopened to facilitate an economic revival in the Malaysian state.

