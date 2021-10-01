Back

Passers-by join forces to save kitten nearly swept away in Jurong canal using DIY basket & rope

Heartwarming <3

Ashley Tan | October 01, 2021, 05:02 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A careful rescue operation was recently conducted at Jurong to fish out a kitten stuck in a canal.

One Lim Chee Kiang, a resident of the area, was at the scene during the incident, and subsequently shared some photos to Facebook on Sep. 29.

Lim said that passers-by at the Sungei Lanchar canal heard mewls for help from inside the concrete drain.

At the time, the canal was filled with rain water, and the kitten clinging to the side of the steep walls was in danger of being swept away.

Lim said it is uncertain how the kitten got stuck in the canal in the first place.

Rescue operation

Other residents including Lim's neighbours, as well as passers-by, then banded together to create a contraption with a basket, rope, and some stones to weigh it down, to hoist the kitten out of the canal.

After some cajoling, the kitten was successfully fished out of the waters.

Photo from Lim Chee Kiang / FB

Lim said the poor creature was "completely soaked to the skin, shivering from the cold and exhaustion".

Once out of the canal, the kitten, perhaps spooked by so many unfamiliar people crowding around, attempted to escape into the bushes, but was caught by Lim.

Photo from Lim Chee Kiang / FB

Kitten to stay with Lim for the time being

Lim then brought the kitten back to his home, where it had a warm bed to sleep in.

He even went the extra mile by bringing it to the vet the following day, who identified it as a three-month-old female.

In another update, Lim revealed that thankfully, the kitten did not sustain any injuries. However, it was malnourished and very thin.

The kitten was also discovered to be FIV- and FELV-negative, and has been dewormed and vaccinated.

In the meantime, the kitty will be staying with Lim, who hopes it will get along with his current house cat. Otherwise, the kitten will have to be put up for adoption or moved to another foster parent's house.

Photo from Lim Chee Kiang / FB

Top photo from Lim Chee Kiang / FB

Omakase Burger to close all outlets in S'pore by Oct. 27

Not a goodbye, though.

October 01, 2021, 07:03 PM

Australia easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens & permanent residents, 7-day home quarantine upon return

The new policy applies to states that achieved 80 per cent vaccination rate.

October 01, 2021, 07:02 PM

New Bukit Timah bakery pairs bubble tea with unique flavours of croissants & brioche

Nothing better than carbs and bubble tea.

October 01, 2021, 06:35 PM

Soh Rui Yong raises S$41,890 in 2 days to pay S$180,000 Ashley Liew defamation suit damages

Another 75% to hit target.

October 01, 2021, 06:32 PM

S'pore to see warmer & drier weather during first 2 weeks of Oct. 2021

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

October 01, 2021, 06:17 PM

S$58 tarts priced according to premium ingredients, says Fann Wong

Only Fann's.

October 01, 2021, 05:57 PM

Mothership Explains: Why S'pore's endemic Covid-19 strategy might not make sense — at least, not yet

TL;DR: Too much change, too quickly.

October 01, 2021, 05:47 PM

Crowds show up to support Dignity Kitchen in Boon Keng after its appeal to fill empty dining hall

People in Singapore exhibiting 'kampung spirit'.

October 01, 2021, 03:19 PM

Din Tai Fung S'pore releases palm-sized* 'tang bao' that is 70% bigger than xiao long bao

*Depends on whose palm.

October 01, 2021, 02:58 PM

Taiwanese actor Mike He blasted for saying he might opt for abortion if 3rd child was a girl

In his apology, he said both boys and girls are equal.

October 01, 2021, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.