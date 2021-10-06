KFC S'pore stuffing scrambled eggs into burger for breakfast

KFC Singapore has added two new items to its breakfast menu: Original Recipe Riser and Original Recipe Riser & Egg.

The new breakfast items will be available at 67 KFC outlets during breakfast hours, till 11am.

Original Recipe Riser & Egg

The Original Recipe Riser (from S$5.40) comes with an original recipe chicken fillet, scrambled eggs, sliced cheddar and mayo, sandwiched between oat bran buns.

Original Recipe Riser

The Original Recipe Riser (from S$4.50) comes with an original recipe chicken fillet, sliced cheddar and mayo, sandwiched between oat bran buns.

You can also opt for the Original Recipe Riser & Egg Meal (S$5.95) or the Original Recipe Riser Meal (S$5.35) which includes:

One Original Recipe Riser & Egg or Original Recipe Riser

One Hash Brown

Choice of coffee or tea

Alternatively, purchase the Original Recipe Riser & Egg Buddy Meal (S$9.95) or Original Recipe Riser Buddy Meal (S$8.95) which includes:

One Original Recipe Riser & Egg or Original Recipe Riser

One Original Recipe Porridge

Two Hash Brown

Two Coffee or Tea

View the list of KFC restaurants that serve breakfast here.

Sweet Potato Poppers

From Oct. 6, KFC will also introduce the new sweet potato poppers, which are inspired by the popular Taiwanese street snack.

Priced at S$1.95 for five pieces as an add-on with any purchase, or S$3.95 for 10 pieces.

They are crispy on the outside and filled with sweet potato paste on the inside.

It will be available for purchase at all KFC restaurants except Singapore Zoo.

Related article:

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top photos via KFC Singapore