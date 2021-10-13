Police seeking next-of-kin of Chinese man in his 60s found floating in Rochor River

The police are appealing for the next-of-kin of an unidentified Chinese man who is believed to be in his 60s to come forward.

The man passed away along Kallang Road on Oct. 10 and was found wearing a yellow t-shirt.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

About the case

A body was found in Rochor River near the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building on Sunday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for water rescue assistance at Rochor River near No. 10 Kallang Road at around 7:10am.

SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from the surface of the water.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police said the deceased was a man.

Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Lianehe Wanbao reported that the deceased was allegedly a cardboard collector in his 60s.

Passers-by told the Chinese media that the deceased could often be seen around the Jalan Besar area collecting cardboard.

The deceased was wearing a yellow t-shirt and beige short pants when he was found.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force & Lianhe Wanbao