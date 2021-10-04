Back

Jollibee S'pore serving pancakes with sausage now

Pancake sandwich looks good.

Siti Hawa | October 04, 2021, 04:50 PM

Jollibee Singapore recently introduced new Jollibee breakfast meals.

The meals are available at selected outlets from 9am to 11am daily.

Jollibee breakfast

Customers can opt from a pancake platter served with either chicken sausage or turkey bacon:

  • Pancake Platter with Chicken Sausage Value Meal (S$6.80)

  • Pancake Platter with Turkey Bacon Value Meal (S$6.80)

If you can't decide between a burger and pancakes, consider the Pancake Sandwich Value Meal (S$4.50). Instead of buns, the sandwich incorporates pancakes.

Each value meal comes with a drink and hashbrown.

Photo via Jollibee Singapore

Details

The new breakfast items are available at these outlets from 9am to 11am daily:

  • Lucky Plaza L6

  • Lucky Plaza B1

  • Changi City Point

  • Square 2

  • Jurong East MRT

  • Waterway Point

  • Woodlands MRT

  • Paya Lebar Square

They are available for order via dine-in, takeaway or delivery.

View the original post here:

Top photos via Jollibee Singapore

