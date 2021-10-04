Jollibee S'pore serving pancakes with sausage now

Jollibee Singapore recently introduced new Jollibee breakfast meals.

The meals are available at selected outlets from 9am to 11am daily.

Jollibee breakfast

Customers can opt from a pancake platter served with either chicken sausage or turkey bacon:

Pancake Platter with Chicken Sausage Value Meal (S$6.80)

Pancake Platter with Turkey Bacon Value Meal (S$6.80)

If you can't decide between a burger and pancakes, consider the Pancake Sandwich Value Meal (S$4.50). Instead of buns, the sandwich incorporates pancakes.

Each value meal comes with a drink and hashbrown.

Details

The new breakfast items are available at these outlets from 9am to 11am daily:

Lucky Plaza L6

Lucky Plaza B1

Changi City Point

Square 2

Jurong East MRT

Waterway Point

Woodlands MRT

Paya Lebar Square

They are available for order via dine-in, takeaway or delivery.

Top photos via Jollibee Singapore