Man with stage 4 cancer leaves farewell note after last Jollibee meal before starting chemotherapy

When told that a customer had left them a note, Jollibee staff Mechelle Centurias expected it to be a complaint.

As Centurias was handed the note scribbled onto the back of the receipt, she realised it wasn't feedback from a dissatisfied customer.

It was a "thank you" message from someone saying that he only had three months to live.

"Thank you my Jollibee"

Centurias, who works at a Jollibee outlet in Cebu, Phillippines, wrote in a Facebook post that the customer had finished his meal at one corner of the store, cleared his tray, and left.

Dining crew noticed that he had left a note.

On the note, the customer shared that he just finished his last Jollibee meal before undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer.

He wrote: "Thank you my Jollibee ♡♡♡ Until my next life."

Centurias couldn't hold back her tears as she read this, she said.

Wanting to thank the customer and offer him some encouragement, she tried looking for the customer at the dining area, but he had already left.

"I was told that feedback is a gift. But this one is a totally different gift," Centurias wrote.

"I hope we’ve served you better and made you happy when you’re at Jollibee."

