JJ Lin announces 2-day 'live in S'pore' concert to be held in Nov. 2021

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin announced that he will be holding a two-day concert "live in Singapore" this November.

He made this announcement on his social media platforms on Friday (Oct. 22), which indicated that this concert will be a "charity special".

Concert held next month

The concert, called "After the Rain", will take place from November 27 to 28 this year.

Lin did not provide additional details on who the charity concert's beneficiaries are, where the concert will be held, or when tickets will go on sale.

The announcement was accompanied by song lyrics, in both English and Mandarin.

Last concert held virtually

On Oct. 21, Lin also posted a teaser.

Lin's last concert "Sanctuary Finale" was held virtually in July this year, and was riddled with technical difficulties.

According to reports, the virtual concert's livestream had severe lag and some fans experienced a completely black screen.

Top photos via JJ Lin/Instagram