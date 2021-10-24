Back

JJ Lin announces 2-day 'live in S'pore' concert to be held in Nov. 2021

The concerts will be "a charity special".

Low Jia Ying | October 24, 2021, 07:08 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin announced that he will be holding a two-day concert "live in Singapore" this November.

He made this announcement on his social media platforms on Friday (Oct. 22), which indicated that this concert will be a "charity special".

Concert held next month

The concert, called "After the Rain", will take place from November 27 to 28 this year.

Lin did not provide additional details on who the charity concert's beneficiaries are, where the concert will be held, or when tickets will go on sale.

The announcement was accompanied by song lyrics, in both English and Mandarin.

On Oct. 21, Lin also posted a teaser.

Last concert held virtually

Lin's last concert "Sanctuary Finale" was held virtually in July this year, and was riddled with technical difficulties.

According to reports, the virtual concert's livestream had severe lag and some fans experienced a completely black screen.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via JJ Lin/Instagram

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Vin Diesel is Meadow's godfather.

October 24, 2021, 06:16 PM

Gong Li reportedly giving up S'porean citizenship & reapplying to be Chinese citizen

This follows some other prominent Chinese entertainers renouncing their foreign citizenships.

October 24, 2021, 04:52 PM

Car crashes into Ulu Pandan CC. Driver, 70, & passenger, 66, taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

Missing mongrel last spotted sprinting towards Bedok Jetty

He went missing after breaking free of his collar while out on a walk.

October 24, 2021, 03:50 PM

'She's family': S'porean family crowdfunding for domestic worker who suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm

The family was aware of the hefty cost of her medical treatment, but simply wanted her to be healthy again.

October 24, 2021, 03:17 PM

Hong Kong Consumer Council: Cancer-causing substances found in 60 biscuit types

The biscuits were found to contain the genotoxic carcinogens glycidol or acrylamide, or both, which are contaminants produced during processing.

October 24, 2021, 02:29 PM

Workers' Party MPs file parliamentary questions on conditions at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory

The questions include what is being done to monitor the quality of the food distributed, and if there have been similar complaints from workers at other dormitories.

October 24, 2021, 02:08 PM

Car collides into Tesla Model 3 making right turn at Balestier, netizens comment on Tesla's workmanship

The dashcam car supposedly had the right of way.

October 24, 2021, 01:39 PM

Man captures multiple shots of colugos sailing through air in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Wheeeee.

October 24, 2021, 11:58 AM

Korean ballerina is first Asian to reach top 'star' ranking in Paris Opera Ballet's 352-year history

Park has been in the Paris Opera Ballet for a decade.

October 24, 2021, 11:12 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.