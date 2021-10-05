Jacelyn Tay’s Primary 4 son does ‘lie detector’ test experiment, asks mom if she loves him

Jacelyn Tay's Primary 4 son has been up to some creative activities to fill his time while doing Home Based Learning (HBL).

Testing the "lie detector"

The former Mediacorp actress said her son sat her down and asked her a series of questions to test his "lie detector".

The "lie detector" in question is actually an app — Cardiograph — measuring heart rate in realtime.

Tay's son, Zavier Wong, explained that people tend to experience an increase in heart rate when they lie as they would likely feel nervous or anxious.

A heart rate of below 80-85 for an adult means that one is telling the truth, he said. For children, it should be under 105.

His experiment of the day? To determine if it's possible to keep one's heart rate down even when telling a lie.

A tough question

Tay, as his test subject, was asked a series of questions starting with, "What is your name?" and "What is your company's name?"

Later, Tay suggested that Wong ask her if she loves him.

Wong: "Do you love me?" Tay: "No, I don't." Wong: "You don't love me?"

At this point, Tay's heart rate apparently shot up to above 90.

"So I do love you! Because 92... so I'm telling a lie right! So I do love you!" Tay exclaimed.

Trying to beat the 'lie detector'

Wong also asked Tay a series of other questions like, "What is your phone number?" and "What is your bank account number?", where she deliberately gave false responses.

"Do you like Kim Jong Un, and why?"

"I love Kim Jong Un," Tay said, while maintaining a straight face. "Because he's so handsome, so lovely and so big-hearted."

In her Facebook caption, Tay clarified that no, she doesn't love Kim Jong Un.

She said: "I managed to lie through my nose without faster heartbeat."

Tay's son is known for his science experiments.

Previously, his mother shared how he had placed an alarm clock in the freezer just to see if there would be any changes to the digital display panel.

He had also removed the covers of toy cars, presumably to check out how they're wired, according to 8 Days.

"HBL makes people more creative. Staying home with no siblings allow him to start exploring more 'science'," she said in a Facebook post on Sep. 28.

You can watch her video here:

Top photo via Jacelyn Tay/FB.