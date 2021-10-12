Public urged to patronise ITE College West school canteen as stalls doing badly

An online appeal has been put up to seek the public's help in patronising food stalls located in the ITE College West canteen.

This was after home-based learning has been instituted for all lessons expect practical lessons, leaving the school premises devoid of students during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the appeal put up in the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group on Oct. 11, the canteen at 1 Choa Chu Kang Grove is open to the public for breakfast and lunch from about 8am to 3pm.

The post read: "Stall owners are barely making to cover the rental... Do help to support them if you are around that area. Food are priced reasonably. Kopi O/ teh o are selling at 50 cent per cup."

Photos taken at 9am showed the canteen devoid of patrons.

Meals served at this venue are understood to be cheaper than usual prices at eateries outside of the school compound.

The Institute of Technical Education website announced that only practical lessons with strict safe management measures in place are conducted during this period of time.

ITE wrote: "These practical in-person sessions are to ensure students and adult learners keep up with the hands-on and applied curriculum."

Photos via