Back

Public urged to patronise ITE College West school canteen as stalls doing badly

Stalls open and ready but not many students around.

Belmont Lay | October 12, 2021, 03:02 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

An online appeal has been put up to seek the public's help in patronising food stalls located in the ITE College West canteen.

This was after home-based learning has been instituted for all lessons expect practical lessons, leaving the school premises devoid of students during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the appeal put up in the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group on Oct. 11, the canteen at 1 Choa Chu Kang Grove is open to the public for breakfast and lunch from about 8am to 3pm.

The post read: "Stall owners are barely making to cover the rental... Do help to support them if you are around that area. Food are priced reasonably. Kopi O/ teh o are selling at 50 cent per cup."

Photos taken at 9am showed the canteen devoid of patrons.

Meals served at this venue are understood to be cheaper than usual prices at eateries outside of the school compound.

The Institute of Technical Education website announced that only practical lessons with strict safe management measures in place are conducted during this period of time.

ITE wrote: "These practical in-person sessions are to ensure students and adult learners keep up with the hands-on and applied curriculum."

Photos via

Breakfast Club opens new all-day breakfast & rosti joint at Holland Village with retro diner interior

Why just have breakfast in the morning when you can have it all day?

October 12, 2021, 05:50 PM

S'pore govt wants malls & venues to check your vaccination status. Here's how.

The SafeEntry Business app looks set to be more common from Oct. 13 onwards.

October 12, 2021, 05:29 PM

Unvaxxed persons can enter malls for medical appointments, Ong Ye Kung & Lawrence Wong clarify

The ministers answered FAQs on the new vaccinated-differentiated measures.

October 12, 2021, 04:59 PM

Xiaxue on NOC saga: brands 'win' in any influencer controversy

She's no stranger to controversy.

October 12, 2021, 04:43 PM

14-year-old schoolgirl in China permanently disabled after doing 150 squats as punishment

Over a packet of snacks in her dormitory.

October 12, 2021, 04:30 PM

M'sia administers 45 million vaccine doses to 90% of eligible population, lifts interstate travel ban

65.6 per cent of the country's total population is now fully vaccinated.

October 12, 2021, 03:37 PM

NOC's lawyer sends letter to Instagram account that highlighted Sylvia Chan allegedly being toxic

An expected development.

October 12, 2021, 12:57 PM

Japanese BBQ chain Yakiniku-Go opens at Nex on Oct. 13, sets from S$8.80

Oishii.

October 12, 2021, 12:20 PM

Who is this Spider-Man seen cycling on S'pore roads?

Singapore's very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

October 12, 2021, 11:33 AM

What's better than being able to dine-in at restaurants? 1-for-1 deals & discounts.

Dine in at restaurants without breaking the bank.

October 12, 2021, 10:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.