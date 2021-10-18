Back

IKEA confirms 'IKEA' is pronounced 'ee-kay-uh'

Not 'ai-kay-uh'.

Jane Zhang | October 18, 2021, 03:26 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you go somewhere to eat some Swedish meatballs and end up buying new furniture, or buy some new furniture and end up eating Swedish meatballs, where are you likely to be?

Some people in Singapore would guess IKEA, and say "ai-kay-uh" — well, sucks to be them, because they are officially wrong.

The Swedish multinational conglomerate has come out to set the record straight on how to pronounce IKEA.

It turns out, it's not "ai-kay-uh", nor is it "ai-kee-uh" or "ee-kia"; nope, it's pronounced "ee-kay-uh".

Correct pronunciation

On Monday (Oct. 18), IKEA Singapore shared a series of fun facts about the brand on Instagram, in honour of IKEA Tampines' 15th birthday.

One of the fun facts was about the correct pronunciation of "IKEA":

Photo via Instagram / ikeasingapore.

This isn't the first time IKEA's pronunciation has been discussed.

In 2018 — the year that IKEA celebrated its 75th anniversary — a company spokesperson told Quartz that "IKEA" is an acronym comprising the founder's name (Ingvar Kamprad), the name of Kamprad's family farm (Elmtaryd), and the location of the farm (the village of Agunnaryd, in Småland, Sweden).

The spokesperson stated that when IKEA was founded by Kamprad in 1943, he had — of course — pronounced it with a typical Swedish accent: Ee-kay-uh.

However, the spokesperson also told Quartz:

"It’s only natural that people pronounce 'IKEA' and the Swedish names of its products with a local accent. That’s absolutely ok!"

Other fun facts from IKEA Singapore

Some of the other fun facts shared by IKEA Singapore in honour of IKEA Tampines' 15th birthday include the fact that there have been 1.3 million chicken wings consumed from IKEA Tampines this year, and the fact that 20 per cent of IKEA Tampines' energy needs are solar powered.

Photo via Instagram / ikeasingapore.

Photo via Instagram / ikeasingapore.

Top photos via IKEA and Instagram / ikeasingapore. 

Follow and listen to our podcast here

LTA catches errant cyclists on PIE & MCE, public calls for jail time & heavy fines

Other road users feel enough is enough.

October 18, 2021, 04:43 PM

Women in S'pore start chat group & 'Dating Guide SG' spreadsheet to discuss guys

The Google sheet and Telegram group were taken offline after controversy erupted.

October 18, 2021, 04:28 PM

New donut, free tote bags & S$1.50 almond chocolate cake at IKEA S'pore from Oct. 21-24, 2021

Anniversary deals.

October 18, 2021, 04:21 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery giving 1 year's supply of croissants if you find the 'golden croissant'

May the odds be ever in your favour.

October 18, 2021, 03:35 PM

Serangoon provision shop closing down after more than 30 years, elderly owner needs help clearing stock

The elderly owner hopes to hand over everything as soon as she can.

October 18, 2021, 02:54 PM

Najib allowed to come to S'pore to visit daughter giving birth here

Family reunion.

October 18, 2021, 02:05 PM

Vet slams fake info that SPCA S’pore euthanises animals that aren't adopted

Such misinformation undermines the public image and donations that SPCA receives.

October 18, 2021, 01:53 PM

Cake shaped as Good Morning Towel on sale for S$13.50 in Hong Kong

Do you want to look like you are eating a towel?

October 18, 2021, 01:40 PM

You can save up to 20% on your monthly groceries at Giant

Giant with lower prices that last.

October 18, 2021, 01:00 PM

S'pore student, 20, thrilled to receive reply after randomly sending letter to Queen of UK

From the queen's lady-in-waiting.

October 18, 2021, 12:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.