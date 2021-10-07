Back

HSA investigating illegal distribution of ivermectin in S'pore after elderly woman hospitalised

Do not self-medicate with ivermectin.

Jason Fan | October 07, 2021, 07:37 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is investigating the illegal sale and supply of ivermectin linked to a recent incident where an elderly woman was hospitalised after taking the drug.

According to The Straits Times, no further details of the investigation were given.

Church friends convinced her to take ivermectin

The woman involved has been identified by ST as 65-year-old Wong Lee Tak.

Wong was hospitalised on Oct. 1, after consuming ivermectin on the advice of church friends, who told her it protected her from Covid-19.

Her church friends allegedly convinced her that taking Covid-19 vaccines was against their religion, and persuaded her to eat ivermectin, in order to "purge out" both the vaccine and Covid-19.

Wong then obtained the ivermectin from another church acquaintance, who allegedly consolidated orders of 1,000 ivermectin pills via a church group.

After taking four tablets of ivermectin over two days, she fell ill with a fever, inflammation on her joints, and began to vomit after consuming food.

She was then taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where she was hospitalised.

Do not self-medicate with ivermectin

The HSA recently released an advisory on the use of ivermectin for Covid-19.

According to the advisory, ivermectin is a prescription-only medicine registered in Singapore only for the treatment of parasitic worm infections.

"It is not an anti-viral medicine and is not approved by HSA for use in the prevention or treatment of Covid-19," said the advisory.

HSA warned individuals against self-medicating with ivermectin, and noted that side effects associated with ivermectin included vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, sudden drop in blood pressure and more.

It also said that a local study conducted by the National University Health System in 2020 did not find any evidence to suggest that ivermectin has any effect on Covid-19, and warned individuals against using vaccines and treatments not authorised by HSA.

HSA said:

"HSA takes a serious view against those engaged in the illegal sale and supply of medicines, including ivermectin, and we will take strong enforcement action against such persons. Anyone convicted of the illegal sale of these medicines faces a penalty fine of up to $50,000 and/or imprisonment for a period of up to two years under the Health Products Act."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Vanessa Koh/FB.

I adopted a military dog from Mindef in 2016. The first time we met he asked for belly rubs.

He was the last dog left because another family returned him. But he was the goodest boi.

October 07, 2021, 07:06 PM

HBL a 'last resort', not all children have conducive environments for it: Chan Chun Sing

A prolonged HBL period could 'negatively impact' the academic progress and socio-emotional well-being of many students, Chan said.

October 07, 2021, 05:43 PM

Riau Islands cancel travel bubble with S'pore citing high Covid-19 cases

Previously delayed in July due to rising Covid-19 cases in both countries.

October 07, 2021, 05:43 PM

I’m a S’porean millennial who hates exercising but here’s how I made simple tweaks to my lifestyle while working from home

If I don’t start taking charge of my health, who will?

October 07, 2021, 05:40 PM

Kim Lim's proposal photos gone from Instagram feed

Not much is known.

October 07, 2021, 04:52 PM

Drivers of yellow Honda & black Audi, aged 22 & 25, arrested by police, suspended from driving

The community called them out and the police have acted.

October 07, 2021, 04:49 PM

Leaked Twitch document reveals S'pore's KiaraaKitty made about S$166,000 in 2 years

Feel like quitting your job?

October 07, 2021, 04:46 PM

Springleaf Prata Place giving free lime juice to all dine-in customers with any purchase on Oct. 8, 2021

Nice and cordial service.

October 07, 2021, 04:24 PM

Approval for Covid-19 oral drug use in S'pore depends on when maker submits data to HSA: MOH

There is currently no Molnupiravir clinical trial in Singapore, the ministry revealed.

October 07, 2021, 04:09 PM

M’sian primary school question on sexual grooming asks: 'What should you do if grandpa wants to shower with you?'

Some found it inappropriate. Others felt this issue should be addressed.

October 07, 2021, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.