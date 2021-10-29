Back

From 30 to 487 Tesla cars on S'pore roads in a matter of months in 2021

Did you spot a Tesla on the road recently? You are not alone.

Belmont Lay | October 29, 2021, 03:43 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Have you been noticing a lot more Tesla cars on Singapore roads lately?

If you have, you are not alone.

Hundreds of Teslas delivered to Singapore buyers

Reuters has confirmed what many motorists have suspected the last few weeks: Drivers here have snapped up the brand name electric vehicle in droves, and there are now 487 Teslas on Singapore's roads in the third quarter of 2021.

This figure is more than 10 times the number of Teslas in Singapore barely four months ago, when there were just 30 here, driven by the earliest early adopters.

This data was culled from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) by Reuters.

Tesla delivered its first cars from its Toa Payoh sales portal and service centre on July 29, 2021.

About S$200,000 for one Tesla

The most basic Tesla Model 3 costs nearly S$200,000 in Singapore, when Additional Registration Fee (ARF) and COE (Certificate of Entitlement) price are factored in, and after deducting certain rebates for buying a green car.

In the United States, the cheapest model goes for less than US$40,000 (S$53,800), Reuters reported.

Tesla a popular choice

A steeper price did not do much for those who really wanted to get their hands on the car from the official sales office in Singapore.

In September 2021, 314 Teslas were registered in Singapore, putting the brand on par with Hyundai, but trailing Toyota's 778 and Honda's 466.

Reuters highlighted that Tesla effectively catapulted to become Singapore's sixth-most popular car brand in September, outselling Nissan, Audi and Kia -- but this can be attributed to pent-up demand.

To give a sense of proportion: Tesla so far made up 1.4 per cent of 36,629 new car registrations in Singapore in 2021.

Toyota, which has the lion's share of the market, made up 20.4 per cent.

Tesla's website said new buyers still have to wait four to 12 weeks.

Tesla stock price increased again

Tesla's entry into the Singapore market coincided with the company surpassing US$1 trillion in market value recently, making its founder and CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man according to net worth, as well as leaving short sellers disappointed again.

Tesla's trillion-dollar market value overshadows the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and General Motors.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Carro Singapore YouTube & Reddit

North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Radio Free Asia

The country is starving as border with China closed and will remain so until 2025 due to pandemic.

October 29, 2021, 12:46 PM

Majestic Crested goshawk makes rare appearance in Hougang HDB estate

Hougang welcomes a new visitor.

October 29, 2021, 12:33 PM

Yishun Northpoint City restaurant serving juicy pan fried pork buns bursting with soup

The restaurant also has a vegan version of the bun.

October 29, 2021, 12:17 PM

World’s first 500ml bottle of iced MILO now available in S’pore

More MILO, more iced, more shiok.

October 29, 2021, 11:55 AM

Facebook changes its name to Meta

Meta means "beyond".

October 29, 2021, 10:18 AM

SFA: Biscuits in Hong Kong report safe to eat 'in moderation', no firm evidence they cause cancer

The agency explained that such compounds are naturally formed when food products are processed at high temperatures and low moisture.

October 29, 2021, 09:45 AM

3,432 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

The total number of cases has reached 187,851.

October 28, 2021, 11:36 PM

Choa Chu Kang library reopens with hydroponic room, first library in S'pore with indoor garden

One of a kind.

October 28, 2021, 11:26 PM

Rapper Subhas Nair to be charged for attempts to promote ill-feelings between groups of different religions & races

He will be charged on Nov. 1, 2021.

October 28, 2021, 10:10 PM

‘Cancer is only a speed bump in life’: S’porean fights on after breast cancer diagnosis at 30 & double mastectomy

She lost both breasts but gained a new perspective of life.

October 28, 2021, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.