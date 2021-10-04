Back

MOE to announce later this week if home-based learning will be extended for primary schools: Chan Chun Sing

Most students in primary schools are unvaccinated.

Jason Fan | October 04, 2021, 03:11 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be announcing later this week whether home-based learning (HBL) will be extended for students in primary schools.

This was announced by Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing in Parliament on Monday (Oct. 4), in response to several question posed by Members of Parliament (MPs) on the recent decision to impose HBL in primary schools.

According to Chan, he will not be making the announcement personally in Parliament there and then, as he would prefer if school leaders and teachers can stay focused on the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), which is still ongoing.

He also said that MOE will be proceeding with their internal preparations during this time, and will communicate their decision to the educators involved before announcing it publicly later this week.

Secondary school students largely vaccinated

In response to questions asking whether HBL will be extended to secondary schools and beyond, Chan said that the consideration for students in primary schools and secondary schools are "quite different, due to their differing vaccination status.

Chan pointed out that most students in primary schools, apart from a portion of primary six students, are unvaccinated, making it necessary for MOE to take extra precautions to protect the health of the unvaccinated students.

"For secondary schools and above, majority, or the vast majority of our students have already been vaccinated. So the kind of anxiety that the students or the families may face is quite different," said Chan.

He added that MOE will continue to do what is necessary to make sure that the upcoming O-Level and A-Level examinations can be conducted safely.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MOE/FB.

4 of these smol e-buses with 1 door in whole of S'pore, plying roads in Yio Chu Kang

Cant say, 'Vroom vroom', because e-buses don't make combustion engine sounds.

October 04, 2021, 02:47 PM

Govt able to handle 3,000 Covid-19 cases daily & 5,000 in 2 weeks if necessary: Ong Ye Kung

The HRP was still in its pilot phase when the surge of cases occurred.

October 04, 2021, 02:43 PM

Chicha San Chen takes over outlet in Sengkang Compass One where Xing Fu Tang was

Out with the old bubble tea, in with the new bubble tea.

October 04, 2021, 02:26 PM

S'pore's endemic Covid-19 plan is 'as comprehensive & as effective' as it can be: Ong Ye Kung

He said that MOH is "ironing out the teething issues" of the Home Recovery Programme.

October 04, 2021, 02:14 PM

FICA: What checks & balances are needed against powers being used inappropriately?

'What is necessary is that these powers be subject to robust safeguards in each case when they are invoked.'

October 04, 2021, 01:19 PM

Woman in S'pore, allegedly influenced by church friends, takes ivermectin for Covid-19 & ends up in A&E

Her friends from the church also convinced her that mRNA vaccines are against their religion.

October 04, 2021, 01:16 PM

Elderly punters gather in groups of 50 in Bedok to bet on horse racing regularly

Old people hanging out.

October 04, 2021, 12:22 PM

Uniqlo S'pore to launch new artist-designed Pokémon t-shirts in Oct. 2021

All trainers, take note.

October 04, 2021, 12:00 PM

Minister Gan Kim Yong issued health risk warning & isolated until Oct. 4, attended press con via Zoom

That's why he wasn't physically present.

October 04, 2021, 04:43 AM

6 Covid-19 deaths & 2,057 new cases in S'pore

Update for Oct. 3, 2021.

October 03, 2021, 11:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.