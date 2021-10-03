Back

Michelin-starred Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle buys newspaper ad to say it’s the only real deal

Something about noodles and family feuds.

Mandy How | October 03, 2021, 04:44 PM

What do you do when there are other brands out there diluting your brand?

Take out an ad in the newspapers to announce your authenticity, obviously.

On Oct. 1, one Dick Hirayama spotted such an ad by Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle:

Photo by Dick Hirayama via Heritage SG Food/Facebook

The store stressed that they are the "only authentic" Tai Hwa in Singapore, even naming owner Tang Chay Seng, who apparently inherited the business from his father.

A Chinese version of the ad is also available.

According to The Straits Times, Chay Seng decided to run the ads as many of his customers have been asking if they've opened new outlets.

While the ads did not name (and shame) the other brand that they may have been conflated with, we're placing our bets on Tai Wah Pork Noodle, which recently opened a second outlet in Bedok.

As opposed to Tai Hwa, which is Michelin-starred, Tai Wah was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018 and 2019.

Family history

Here's where it gets a little messy.

The bak chor mee legacy began in the 1930s with founder Tang Joon Teo, the Michelin Guide wrote.

Joon Teo had two sons who would carry on the business: Chay Seng, who continues to helm the "authentic" Tai Hwa, and Tang Chai Chye, who set up Tai Wah Pork Noodle along Prince Edward Road.

When Chai Chye subsequently retired, his son Gerald Tang opened Tai Wah Pork Noodle in Hong Lim Market in 2004.

This means that Tai Hwa and Tai Wah are run by uncle and nephew respectively, although the former does not seem to be too pleased about the spin-off, if the ads are anything to go by.

Top image via Dick Hirayama/Facebook, Cinnanthamby Lee/Google Maps

