"Squid Game" villain actor says thank you for making him a 'millionaire' after getting a million Instagram followers

Funny guy.

Mandy How | October 06, 2021, 08:05 PM

Up until now, Heo Sung-tae has been a relatively unfamiliar name to Singaporeans, especially for those who are not madly into Korean dramas.

But that has since changed, thanks to top rated Netflix show "Squid Game".

The survival thriller has made it to No. 1 on the streaming platform in 90 countries, including the U.S. and U.K..

Heo plays gangster Jang Deok-su, perhaps most memorable for his lurid scene in the toilet with fellow cast member Kim Joo-ryoung.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김주령Kim Joo Ryoung Actress (@kimjooryoung)

Thanks to the show's overwhelming hype, the actor has experienced a wild surge of fame in recent weeks, as evidenced by his recent post:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 허성태 (@heosungtae)

While "millionaire" is typically interpreted in terms of finances, Heo is mostly likely referring to his Instagram following in the caption, as he has just crossed the million follower mark at the time of his post.

This theory is also backed up by a couple other followers:

At time of writing, Heo has amassed 1.3 million followers.

Studied Russian in university

Besides Korean, 44-year-old Heo can also speak Russian, having studied it in university.

Prior to becoming an actor, he sold televisions for LG in the Russian market, and later joined the planning and coordination department of a shipbuilding company.

He only entered the entertainment industry in 2011, after drunkenly signing up for SBS's talent show "Miraculous Audition".

Heo then went on to star in more than 60 films and series, including another popular Korean series, "Beyond Evil".

Top image via @heosungtae on Instagram

