950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher this October

About 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save rebates in October.

This is the third GST Voucher - U-Save payment that will be given out this Financial Year (FY2021). The first two were credited in April and July.

The regular U-Save and U-Save Special Payment will amount to S$460 million in total rebates in FY2021, to support families with their household expenses.

This is part of the S$900 million Household Support Package announced in Budget 2021 which is meant to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty.

Lower to middle-income families will receive more support.

Families will receive another round of rebates in January 2022.

Households living in 1 and 2-room HDB flats typically benefit from the U-Save rebates amounting to an average of about three to four months of their utility bills.

For households living in 3 and 4-bedroom HDB flats, their regular U-Save rebates amount to an average of about one to two months of their utility bills.

Here's a summary of the rebates each housing type will receive in October:

Top image from Unsplash.

