Back

950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher this October

Third payout this year.

Fasiha Nazren | October 01, 2021, 11:48 AM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

About 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save rebates in October.

This is the third GST Voucher - U-Save payment that will be given out this Financial Year (FY2021). The first two were credited in April and July.

The regular U-Save and U-Save Special Payment will amount to S$460 million in total rebates in FY2021, to support families with their household expenses.

This is part of the S$900 million Household Support Package announced in Budget 2021 which is meant to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty.

Lower to middle-income families will receive more support.

Families will receive another round of rebates in January 2022.

Households living in 1 and 2-room HDB flats typically benefit from the U-Save rebates amounting to an average of about three to four months of their utility bills.

For households living in 3 and 4-bedroom HDB flats, their regular U-Save rebates amount to an average of about one to two months of their utility bills.

Here's a summary of the rebates each housing type will receive in October:

Top image from Unsplash.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Ho Ching takes director role on Temasek Trust board, will be its chairman from Apr. 2022

On the same day she stepped down as CEO of Temasek.

October 01, 2021, 11:16 AM

No appointments required for seniors aged 60 & above to receive Covid-19 booster shots

To be eligible for the booster shot, seniors must meet the recommended six-month window after their second dose.

October 01, 2021, 10:38 AM

560 PSLE students on Quarantine Order sat for English paper on Sep. 30, 2021

These students had met the testing requirements to be allowed leave from QO to take the paper.

October 01, 2021, 10:27 AM

Man with stage 4 cancer leaves farewell note after last Jollibee meal before starting chemotherapy

Staff discovered the 'thank you' note written on the back of a receipt.

October 01, 2021, 10:07 AM

Museum of Ice Cream S'pore transforms into 'haunted town' with 14 installations from Oct. 28 to 31, 2021

Spooktacular.

October 01, 2021, 09:53 AM

Drunk Turkish man, 50, gets lost in forest & joins search party looking for himself

Great find.

October 01, 2021, 03:37 AM

2 more Covid-19 deaths as S'pore reports 2,478 new cases on Sep. 30

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore is now 96,521.

September 30, 2021, 11:31 PM

Who is Fumio Kishida, ex-diplomat & Japan’s likely next prime minister?

An "enthusiastic drinker", he is known to be fond of whisky and sake.

September 30, 2021, 11:17 PM

Workers' Party proposes amendments to foreign interference bill for 'oversight', 'greater clarity & transparency'

The Workers' Party will elaborate more in the Parliament sitting on Oct. 4 (Monday).

September 30, 2021, 10:30 PM

M'sian keeps MC issued by ex-PM Mahathir from 1963, clinic still in operation today

He was given 5 days MC.

September 30, 2021, 09:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.