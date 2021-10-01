New Bukit Timah bakery pairs bubble tea with unique flavours of croissants & brioche

Located within Coronation Shopping Plaza's NTUC FairPrice is HALOCha, which offers Mod-Sin (modern Singaporean) bakes and bubble tea.

The relatively new hole-in-the-wall bakery mainly offers two types of bakes: croissant and brioche.

Unlike the typical croissants and brioches, HALOCha's bakes are hand-piped with unique cram fillings and finished with crunchy toppings.

Here's a look at the flavours:

Croissants

Pina Colada

This croissant is filled with pina colada cream and topped with dried pineapples and toasted coconut flakes.

Lemon Pie

This croissant is filled with tarty lemon filling and topped with a marshmallow.

Classic Cheesecake

This croissant is filled with cream cheese and topped with crunchy feuilletine crumbles.

Chocolate Indulgence

This croissant is filled with chocolate cream and topped with cocoa powder and dark chocolate.

Caramel Coffee

This croissant is filled with caramel cream and topped with coffee powder and dark peppermint chocolate crunch.

Berry Cheesecake

This croissant is filled with cream cheese and topped with raspberry yoghurt crunch.

Brioches

Goguma

This brioche is filled with creamy sweet potato filling.

Cookie Monster

The Cookie Monster has Oreo cheesecake and is topped with Oreo crumbs.

Coconut Breeze

This brioche is filled with cream and topped with white chocolate and toasted coconut flakes.

Cempedak

This brioche is filled with cempedak filling topped with white chocolate.

Blushing Bandung

This is a bandung-flavouted brioche topped with pink chocolate and snow powder.

Pandan and Gula Melaka

This brioche is topped with grated coconut and gula melaka crumbs.

A croissant costs S$4.20 while a brioche costs S$3.80.

Drinks from S$2.40

Paired with the pastries are HALOCha's selection of "wellness" bubble tea.

Drinks here range from S$2.40 to S$5.80.

There are classics like the Pearl Milk Tea (S$3.60) and Hazelnut Milk Tea (S$3.60).

And then there are more interesting ones like the Fresh Ginger Milk Tea (S$4.20) and Taro Q Fresh Milk (S$5.80).

The chewy Taro Q is made of fresh yam paste and is hand-rolled in store daily.

Available via food delivery platforms

Apart from its flagship outlet, one can also get HALOCha via GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo.

The bakery is also in the midst of applying for halal certification.

HALOCha

587 Bukit Timah Road #01-01 Coronation Plaza Singapore 269707

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image from HALOCha.