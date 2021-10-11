Gucci wallet hung at Covid-19 positive buyer’s door allegedly stolen after contactless delivery

A woman in Singapore recently alleged that her S$400 Gucci wallet was stolen from her gate after "contactless delivery" for the branded wallet was completed.

Taking to Facebook, the seller of the wallet Dyanne Mikayla said the incident occured at a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat at 31 Bendemeer Road at 12:34pm on Oct. 7.

She is also appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward to provide more information.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Contactless delivery for Covid-19 positive buyer

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), Mikayla said her customer bought a Gucci wallet imported from Italy, and the wallet was delivered in a paper bag which bore the brand's logo.

Mikayla, a 35-year-old customer service manager, said that "contactless delivery" was arranged for the item because the buyer had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to SMDN, the delivery person had hung the item on the customer's door, and sent Mikayla a photo of the delivery.

Unfortunately, Mikayla was reportedly unable to notify her buyer of the delivery in time as she was undergoing a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the time.

Seller hopes CCTV footage can help solve the case

She refunded the amount for the wallet to her buyer and made a police report at 11:41 pm on the day of the incident.

Subsequently, she wrote about the incident on Facebook the next day (Oct. 8) and appealed for any "witnesses" of the incident to contact her.

Mikayla told SMDN that the delivery person returned to the area at a later time, and spotted police CCTVs in the vicinity of the HDB flat and at the 1st floor lift lobby.

She believes that the captured footages can help solve the case soon.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Dyanne Mikayla/Facebook