Back

Gucci wallet hung at Covid-19 positive buyer’s door allegedly stolen after contactless delivery

Police investigations are ongoing.

Jean Chien Tay | October 11, 2021, 06:35 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman in Singapore recently alleged that her S$400 Gucci wallet was stolen from her gate after "contactless delivery" for the branded wallet was completed.

Taking to Facebook, the seller of the wallet Dyanne Mikayla said the incident occured at a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat at 31 Bendemeer Road at 12:34pm on Oct. 7.

Image via Dyanne Mikayla/Facebook

She is also appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward to provide more information.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Contactless delivery for Covid-19 positive buyer

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), Mikayla said her customer bought a Gucci wallet imported from Italy, and the wallet was delivered in a paper bag which bore the brand's logo.

Mikayla, a 35-year-old customer service manager, said that "contactless delivery" was arranged for the item because the buyer had tested positive for Covid-19.

According to SMDN, the delivery person had hung the item on the customer's door, and sent Mikayla a photo of the delivery.

Unfortunately, Mikayla was reportedly unable to notify her buyer of the delivery in time as she was undergoing a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the time.

Seller hopes CCTV footage can help solve the case

She refunded the amount for the wallet to her buyer and made a police report at 11:41 pm on the day of the incident.

Subsequently, she wrote about the incident on Facebook the next day (Oct. 8) and appealed for any "witnesses" of the incident to contact her.

Mikayla told SMDN that the delivery person returned to the area at a later time, and spotted police CCTVs in the vicinity of the HDB flat and at the 1st floor lift lobby.

She believes that the captured footages can help solve the case soon.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Dyanne Mikayla/Facebook

Thailand will allow vaccinated tourists from S'pore to enter from Nov. 1, 2021

Travellers returning to Singapore will still have to serve SHN.

October 12, 2021, 03:53 AM

S'pore & Japan have most powerful passports for visa-free travel to 192 countries

Got passport, cannot travel though.

October 12, 2021, 03:48 AM

No evidence MacPherson doctor who died of Covid-19 infected by patient: MOH

He is remembered as a kind doctor.

October 12, 2021, 02:14 AM

10 Covid-19 deaths & 2,263 new cases reported in S'pore on Oct. 11

Amongst the new local cases are 388 seniors who are above 60 years of age.

October 12, 2021, 12:20 AM

Man shocked 5 salted egg prawns cost S$67, Clementi hawker says sea prawns expensive

The cost price of the sea prawns was about S$55 per kilogram, according to the hawker.

October 11, 2021, 10:25 PM

84 people in S'pore found breaching Covid-19 measures at hawker centres over the weekend

From Oct. 13, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to dine-in at hawker centres.

October 11, 2021, 09:58 PM

SIA launches new flights to Seattle & Vancouver, & VTL service for San Francisco

Just in time for the holidays.

October 11, 2021, 09:05 PM

YouTuber JianHao Tan weighs in on allegations that NOC's Sylvia Chan is verbally abusive

He was asked about the situation during a livestream.

October 11, 2021, 07:35 PM

NOC releases statement on recent allegations harming its 'good name', intends to pursue legal avenues

The accusatory social media posts are allegedly 'serious breaches of the privacy laws.'

October 11, 2021, 07:19 PM

Amoy Street Food Centre under renovation for 3 months from Oct. 11, 2021

Will reopen on Jan. 10, 2022.

October 11, 2021, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.