50% off Grab rides to & fro Changi Airport with promo code 'AIRPORT50'

[Update on Oct. 22 , 4:18pm: Grab has extended the promotional period from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31, 2021. This article has been amended to reflect the new date.]

Those travelling to and fro the airport with Grab can get 50 per cent off their fares with the promo code "AIRPORT50".

The discount, which is capped at S$10, is applicable for all Grab transportation services except GrabTaxi, GrabResponse, GrabSHN and GrabHitch.

It's also limited to one redemption per user, valid until Dec. 31, 2021.

Although the initiative is launched for the reopening of Singapore's borders under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, we imagine you can redeem the code even if you're going to the airport for fun.

Through the initiative, Grab hopes to enhance transfer experience for travellers, as well as to create greater earning opportunities for its drivers.

Top image via @shawnanggg/Unsplash