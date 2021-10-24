Gong Li reportedly giving up S'porean citizenship & reapplying to be Chinese citizen

Actress Gong Li is reportedly renouncing her Singaporean citizenship.

According to The Straits Times, rumours of her allegedly renouncing her citizenship due to crackdowns by China on its entertainment industry and reapplying to be a Chinese citizen began circulating on the Internet around mid-October 2021.

JayneStars reported that while some Chinese netizens lambasted the move as a money-making decision, others praised her, saying, “Repenting now is a wise decision. It is not too late.”

This follows some other prominent Chinese entertainers renouncing their foreign citizenships.

Gong Li became a naturalised Singapore citizen back in 2008. She married Singaporean businessman Ooi Hoe Seng back in 1996.

Her Singaporean citizenship raised the ire of Chinese netizens back then, with some accusing Li of "forsaking her homeland".

