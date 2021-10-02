Only fully vaccinated work & student pass holders allowed entry into S'pore from Nov. 1

From Nov. 1, 2021, all work pass holders, their dependents and student pass holders, need to be fully vaccinated before arrival in Singapore.

This is such that the "necessary" workers and students are able to enter Singapore in a "safe and calibrated manner while minimising public health risk", the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced today (Oct. 2).

In addition, starting from Oct. 6, 11:59pm, the Stay Home Notice (SHN) period for travellers arriving from Category III and IV countries will be shortened from 14 to 10 days.

Vaccination status to be verified upon entry into Singapore

Pass holders approved for entry must be able to produce the documents to prove that they have been fully vaccinated, if requested by the airlines, ferry operators or at the checkpoint upon arrival in Singapore.

Those who are unable to produce proper proof of vaccination will be denied boarding or entry, unless prior exemptions have been granted.

For example, work pass holders entering Singapore via on-going industry initiatives with tightened end-to-end safe management processes and lower risk of Covid-19 importation may enter Singapore without proof of vaccination, provided that they complete the full vaccination regimen within two months after they arrive in Singapore.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he or she has received the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or other World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines.

Individuals below 18-years-old not subject to vaccination entry requirements

The vaccination requirements will not apply to those below 18 years old at the point of arrival, however.

Unvaccinated individuals aged between 12 to less than 18 years old at the point of arrival can enter without proof of vaccination, provided that they also complete the full vaccination regimen within two months after they arrive in Singapore.

Pass holders who are medically ineligible for vaccination may appeal to be exempted from the vaccination requirement, supported by a doctor’s memo, before applying for entry approval.

Pass holders vaccinated overseas should update their vaccination records in Registry

Individuals who received their vaccinations overseas must update their vaccination records in the National Immunisation Registry (NIR) within 14 days of completing their self-isolation or Stay Home Notice (SHN).

To update their records, they will need to show documentary proof of their overseas vaccination, and a positive serology test result taken at a Public Health Preparedness Clinic.

Failure to produce valid vaccination documents or take the required serology test may result in the suspension and revocation of their pass privileges.

Stay Home Notice period shortened to 10 days

In line with the shorter incubation period of the delta variant, the MTF has also decided to shorten the SHN period for travellers from 14 to 10 days.

This change comes into effect on Oct. 6, 11:59pm.

All travellers with travel history to Category III and IV countries/regions in the last 14 days immediately prior to arrival in Singapore will have to serve 10 days of SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

Top photo by Shawn Ang/Unsplash