James Michael Tyler, actor who played Gunther on 'Friends', dies aged 59

RIP.

Syahindah Ishak | October 25, 2021, 11:44 AM

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther in the hit sitcom "Friends", has passed away on Sunday (Oct. 24).

According to Tyler's representative, and as reported by CNN, the actor died peacefully at his Los Angeles home.

He was 59 years old.

Condolences from "Friends" cast

Following Tyler's death, the official "Friends" Twitter account wrote:

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

The main cast of "Friends" have also offered their condolences on their respective social media pages.

Battled advanced prostate cancer

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018.

He revealed his battle with cancer through an interview with NBC's Today earlier this year.

Tyler said during the interview that the cancer had spread to his bones and that he could no longer walk.

He was also undergoing chemotherapy at the time.

Top image via Friends/Twitter & Matt LeBlanc/IG.

