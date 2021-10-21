Free mouth gargle for all S'pore homes from Temasek Foundation from Oct. & Nov. 2021

All Singapore homes will be eligible for a StayWell Mouth Gargle from the months of Oct. and Nov. 2021.

The care item, which contains one per cent povidone-iodine (PVP-I), is being distributed by the Temasek Foundation under its Stay Prepared initiative.

PVP-I as an active ingredient is effective against a wide range of germs, including those that cause sore throat.

The mouth gargle will be distributed in two tracks.

1. Registration and self-collection for interested households

Residents need to register their interest online and select their timeslot and location for self-collection.

For this exercise, they will receive a 250ml bottle of the mouth gargle, along with a 25ml measuring cup, for each household.

Those collecting must provide their SP residential water bill account number, as well as household address and email contact, for verification purposes.

Registration opens from Nov. 15 - Dec. 10, 2021 here, and slots are available from Nov. 22 - Dec. 12, 2021.

Should demand exceed expectations, a second round of self collection may take place after the Chinese New Year season, Temasek Foundation added.

2. An additional small bottle for 1- to 4-room HDB households

One additional 125ml bottle of mouth gargle will be delivered by Singapore Post to each letter box for 1- to 4-room HDB flats.

Deliveries will start Oct. 25 and end on Nov. 19.

The free mouth gargle follows the distribution of masks, hand sanitisers, and oximeters over the past 18 months.

Top image via Temasek Foundation