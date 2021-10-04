Back

Fizzy orange Oreo now available in S'pore for S$2.25

Orange and chocolate go pretty well together.

Fasiha Nazren | October 04, 2021, 05:33 PM

Apart from the OG flavour, Oreo also has several other flavours like strawberry and peanut butter.

And here is an especially unique new flavour.

There is now the Oreo Fizzy, which is essentially an orange (flavoured and coloured) cream, sandwiched between two Oreo cookies.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Lim (@daveltk)

The limited-edition cookie is selling at S$2.25 for a pack of nine and is available at selected FairPrice outlets and its online store.

The flavour was first introduced in Indonesia and is also available in other countries including Malaysia and Thailand.

According to various reviews, the cream in between the cookies smells citrusy and tastes similar to orange soda.

Reviews also shared that the orange cream doesn't taste as sweet as the original Oreo.

Photo from @abiteofyummy3

Photo from @anakjajanmadiun.

However, one Instagram review added that it has a subtle aftertaste of orange-flavoured cough syrup.

Top image from @abiteofyummy3 and @daveltk on Instagram.

