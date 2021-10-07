BMTC shares photos of NSF recruits on Tekong on first night, no tears on pillow

Even with the Covid-19 pandemic still raging on, Singapore has not stopped the enlistment of young men to turn them into trained soldiers capable of defending the country.

Just that with the Covid-19 restrictions in place, some time honoured traditions have had to go out the window.

Parents can't accompany sons to Tekong

One of the most drastic changes is discontinuation of the practice of ferrying parents with their Singaporean Sons to Pulau Tekong on enlistment day to tour the facility and eat Western food together.

As a result, Basic Military Training enlistment has become a much lonelier affair.

Socially distanced enlistment

The first day of the young men's two-year, full-time national service stint will see parents drop their sons off at Selarang Camp, say a quick goodbye, before the would-be soldiers go off in an orderly socially-distanced manner alongside many other new enlistees.

Footage of this new normal has been shared by BMTC in a video put up on Sep. 27, 2021:

Family and friends catch a glimpse of Tekong

And if things are different for the recruits and their parents, things have certainly become just as different for the Singapore Armed Forces as well.

Not only does the SAF have to organise itself differently to accommodate Covid-19 measures, it has to improvise its outreach efforts to reassure family and friends of the new recruits' welfare.

In a post on Oct. 6, BMTC shared photos of the first night of enlistment on Tekong for yet another batch of recruits, shedding some light on the ritual all able-bodied, combat fit Singaporean men go through.

Such unprecedented access to shed more light on camp life has been increasingly normalised over the last decade, partly owing to the ease of doing so by the military in a highly-curated manner over social media and in the mainstream media.

As photography in these training camps are typically not allowed, whatever official images that do trickle out are embraced by the public.

Responses to the photos have been positive, with parents of enlisted sons expressing their gratitude for being given a glimpse of what recruits are subjected to.

One comment read: "Thanks for sharing. Son currently enlisted at Tekong. So these photos are helpful and assuring since they are not allow to take pics on the island. Please keep these photos coming, thanks"

Here are the photos:

Enlistees’ first journey to their company line (coyline) after drawing their Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) issued items.

Upon arriving at coyline, enlistees go back to their bunks to unpack items and wait to get a haircut.

The start of nine weeks.

Getting less used to being a civilian.

The iconic SAF notebook. Here with the commander taking down instructions.

The ritual is almost complete with this transformation.

Having a shaved head for the first time is a strange, airy feeling.

Enlistees are required to fill up a form to let their commanders know of their personal wellbeing.

First call back home. Or usually to the partner.

Back to bunk for first admin time.

Admin time is also shower time.

Getting used to brushing teeth in front of a lot of other people.

Moments before lights out. Towel around waist.

No tears on pillow. Goodnight.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

All photos via BMTC Facebook