Fann Wong's tarts sold out on launch day: here's what the S$68 Musang King tart tastes like

Verdict.

Mandy How | October 13, 2021, 04:40 PM

Fann Wong's latest undertaking—online pastry shop Fanntasy—has launched on Oct. 13.

There are two items on the menu for now: the Signature Valrhona Chocolate Tart (S$58) and Musang King Gula Melaka Tart (S$68).

However, by late afternoon, both items have already been sold out. A message on the site reads,

"Having sold 1,000 Tarts under 30mins, we are extremely thankful for the support given to Fanntasy. Thank you ❤️"

But thanks to the perks of our job, we got to try the Musang King Gula Melaka Tart as part of a media drop, ahead of the store's official opening.

Photo by Mandy How

Key elements that make up the dessert: musang king pulp, almond sponge, housemade gula melaka sauce, desiccated coconut, and butter sable.

Close-up of the layers. Tag was slightly wet as the photos were taken one day after the tart's delivery. Photo by Mandy How.

Size-wise, you're looking at a seven-inch tart, good for six to eight people.

Photo by Mandy How

Taste test

Here are our most immediate thoughts upon trying a slice:

Mmmmm durian. 

Oh got sponge also ah? 

Biscuit crispy. Good. 

Ok just ignore the gula melaka first. Durian more important. 

Ok lah, can try the sauce now. 

Hmm a bit too sweet. Scrape off a bit. 

No more durian liao. Sad. 

To put these into coherent sentences, we'd say that the durian is solid and distinct enough to hit you immediately, and we wished there were more of it (a common sentiment in durian products, actually).

Photo by Mandy How

We also appreciate that the butter sable base remained crisp and biscuit-like (we're really struggling to find the antonym of "lao hong" here) even after a few days in the fridge.

Due to its flavour profile, the tart is very heavy on the palate, so those with modest appetites might balk at it after a meal. To their detriment, we might add.

Surprisingly, the dessert fared well across generations, although the older folks found it too sweet as well. Pairing it with black coffee balances it out nicely, apparently.

Summary: It's unanimous across all our testers that the tart is good. However, it's not mind-blowing, and doesn't redefine what it means to be a dessert—and we don't expect it to.

At the risk of dissension, S$68 is also not expensive for a tart like this, taking into context its branding and average prices in the market.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

We'd recommend it for get-togethers or special occasions, as it's probably a bit too much for everyday consumption, perhaps due to its size.

Fann has plans to expand the menu, though, so you can keep an eye out for that.

To make it really, really, clear: this article is not sponsored.

Top image via Fanntasy, Mandy How

