Back

Woman in S'pore jailed 4 months for selling fake Chanel, Louis Vuitton bags on FB Live

She had imported the fake goods from her home country Vietnam.

Syahindah Ishak | October 06, 2021, 11:37 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 33-year-old Vietnamese national, Le Thi Thu Lang, was sentenced to four months' jail for selling fake branded goods on Facebook Live in Singapore.

The items she sold, which were imported from Vietnam, included bags from "brands" such as Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Charles and Keith.

Those who were keen to buy an item would leave a comment on her Facebook page.

Le would then contact them and receive the money via PayNow or PayLah.

Earned about S$200 per FB Live session

According to CNA, Le bought the items for S$3 to S$10 each, but she sold them for twice the price.

She would earn about S$200 from each Facebook Live session.

About 520 pieces of fake branded goods

Le had initially sold fake branded clothes on Carousell in May 2019, before moving to Facebook Live two months later.

In December 2020, Singapore Customs informed authorities that they had detained a shipment of bags suspected to be fake.

Two days later, officers raided Le's flat and seized 520 pieces of fake branded goods, which include:

  • 69 pieces of Louis Vuitton clothes

  • nine pairs of Versace footwear

  • 13 Balenciaga bags

  • 96 pieces of Gucci clothes

Le was subsequently arrested.

Asked if she could pay a fine instead

According to CNA, Le had asked the judge if she could pay a fine instead, upon hearing that she would be jailed.

She said that she had a family to take care of, which included her 80-year-old mother-in-law who had a heart bypass.

Le's husband was also in court and told the judge, as reported by CNA:

"Yes, I admit my wife has been ignorant.

[...]

I also admit it's my fault, because I don't really take care of the family."

The judge told Le's husband that the sentence was already decided, but she allowed Le to defer her jail term to Oct. 19 to settle her personal matters.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Unsplash for illustration purposes only.

3,577 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more deaths reported

Those who passed away were aged between 68 and 102 years.

October 06, 2021, 11:34 PM

Most expected to move into BTO flats within 4-5 years, despite Covid-19 delays: Desmond Lee

Some projects, especially those with taller blocks, will take longer to be completed.

October 06, 2021, 10:14 PM

"Squid Game" villain actor says thank you for making him a 'millionaire' after getting a million Instagram followers

Funny guy.

October 06, 2021, 08:05 PM

M'sian PR told HDB flat for rent is 'Christian house', landlord disallows 'idol, statue' & incense burning

The landlord made his personal preferences and beliefs known upfront.

October 06, 2021, 07:04 PM

'Oppa', 'Bulgogi' & 'Mukbang' among 26 Korean words added to Oxford English Dictionary

Daebak.

October 06, 2021, 06:41 PM

M'sian YouTuber's video pointing out reasons for S'pore's success watched 212,000 times

Singapore and Malaysia started out about six decades ago on the same footing.

October 06, 2021, 06:06 PM

Bad breath, being rude to service staff & more: S’poreans share their deal breakers when meeting someone for the first time

What are your deal breakers?

October 06, 2021, 05:50 PM

HDB resident accused of turning off power repeatedly to get back at smoking neighbour

The two men could not agree on how many times the power source had been cut off.

October 06, 2021, 05:26 PM

5 people, aged 21-71, arrested in M'sia for allegedly trafficking drugs with children toys using S'pore-based freight forwarders

Investigations are ongoing.

October 06, 2021, 04:56 PM

Sengkang residents in awe as hundreds of migratory starlings flock & swirl in a beautiful dance

Also spotted in Yishun, Daurian Starlings migrate to Singapore to escape the harsh winter of Northern Asia.

October 06, 2021, 04:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.