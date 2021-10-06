Woman in S'pore jailed 4 months for selling fake Chanel, Louis Vuitton bags on FB Live

A 33-year-old Vietnamese national, Le Thi Thu Lang, was sentenced to four months' jail for selling fake branded goods on Facebook Live in Singapore.

The items she sold, which were imported from Vietnam, included bags from "brands" such as Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Charles and Keith.

Those who were keen to buy an item would leave a comment on her Facebook page.

Le would then contact them and receive the money via PayNow or PayLah.

Earned about S$200 per FB Live session

According to CNA, Le bought the items for S$3 to S$10 each, but she sold them for twice the price.

She would earn about S$200 from each Facebook Live session.

About 520 pieces of fake branded goods

Le had initially sold fake branded clothes on Carousell in May 2019, before moving to Facebook Live two months later.

In December 2020, Singapore Customs informed authorities that they had detained a shipment of bags suspected to be fake.

Two days later, officers raided Le's flat and seized 520 pieces of fake branded goods, which include:

69 pieces of Louis Vuitton clothes

nine pairs of Versace footwear

13 Balenciaga bags

96 pieces of Gucci clothes

Le was subsequently arrested.

Asked if she could pay a fine instead

According to CNA, Le had asked the judge if she could pay a fine instead, upon hearing that she would be jailed.

She said that she had a family to take care of, which included her 80-year-old mother-in-law who had a heart bypass.

Le's husband was also in court and told the judge, as reported by CNA:

"Yes, I admit my wife has been ignorant. [...] I also admit it's my fault, because I don't really take care of the family."

The judge told Le's husband that the sentence was already decided, but she allowed Le to defer her jail term to Oct. 19 to settle her personal matters.

Top image via Unsplash for illustration purposes only.