Back

Evergrande investor in China pulls out knife & threatens to kill herself during meeting with staff

She said she wants her money back or else she has nothing to live for.

Belmont Lay | October 03, 2021, 04:14 AM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

A video of a woman brandishing a knife and confronting Evergrande staff apparently demanding repayment of her investment monies has been circulated widely on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The video is part of a compilation of several clips showing the antics of desperate Chinese investors responding to Evergrande's financial woes.

The 10-minute video was put up on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, on Sept. 29 by local news site Xing Tai Shen Bian Shi.

Business Insider reported that the video was uploaded without specifying the dates and locations of the various incidents, but there is sufficient reason to believe they are relatively recent events.

Woman with knife

A female investor is seen in the first clip picking up a knife and threatening to kill herself in the meeting room in front of staff supposedly from Evergrande Wealth, as well as other people believed to also be investors.

There were about 50 people present, based on an estimate of the number of people who appeared in the clip.

The woman told staff: “I don’t want the interest on my investment, I just want my money back. So here’s what I have to say to you. If Evergrande Wealth doesn’t give me my money today, I’ll kill myself right here.”

“If this isn’t handled today, I’ll die right here, right in front of you. My retirement savings are all in that investment. I have nothing left to live for.”

A close observation of the clip revealed that the people in the video barely flinched when the woman made her threat.

Some even appeared nonplussed.

Other clips

Another clip showed a group of people attempting to block a car outside a building.

A woman can be heard crying and demanding an explanation.

“I don’t have any choice but to do this, and I won’t listen to you,” she said.

“All my money is gone.”

Reuters reported that since Sep. 13, investors have been protesting outside Evergrande with the police stepping in to maintain order.

Around 100 people had gathered outside the Evergrande building at one point, prompting the guards to form a human barricade to prevent them from getting inside.

Protesters were subsequently allowed into the building as a way to get them away from public view.

Background

China Evergrande Group has accumulated more than US$300 billion of liabilities from years of borrowing.

It has become the world’s most indebted company.

Its financial woes have spilled over to the company’s wealth management arm, Evergrande Wealth.

Top photo via Weibo

4 more deaths & 2,356 new Covid-19 cases, total cases now over 100,000

There were 1,938 cases in the community, 412 cases in the migrant worker dormitories, and six imported cases.

October 02, 2021, 11:23 PM

Senior doggo gets upgraded to business class, celebrates birthday on SIA flight from Sydney to Italy

A good boy flying with class — business class.

October 02, 2021, 10:36 PM

Govt panel considers if road cyclists should only ride single file, says 'two abreast' is ok

However, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) recommended that road cyclists' group sizes should be limited to 10 if riding two abreast, or five in single file.

October 02, 2021, 08:10 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore has 'gone beyond' using lockdowns to bring down daily case numbers

He urged Singaporeans to not 'get too carried away' about the daily case numbers.

October 02, 2021, 06:37 PM

Only fully vaccinated work & student pass holders allowed entry into S'pore from Nov. 1

Their vaccination status will be verified upon entry into Singapore.

October 02, 2021, 06:36 PM

MOM eases Covid-19 measures for workers in dormitories to reduce disruption to workers' lives

MOM pointed out that none of the infected workers were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and only one of them needed oxygen supplementation.

October 02, 2021, 06:28 PM

S'pore may see over 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases next week: Gan Kim Yong

The vast majority, however, will be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.

October 02, 2021, 06:27 PM

S'pore helper steals watch from employer to sell on Carousell, employer poses as buyer to catch her

She had stolen valuables and cash after incurring debt.

October 02, 2021, 04:55 PM

All the things I googled while watching Squid Game for the first time

Sex in toilet, clean or dirty

October 02, 2021, 03:56 PM

S'pore's almost 2-month-old panda cub now 2.6kg & growing fast

Oh, how quickly its grown :')

October 02, 2021, 03:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.