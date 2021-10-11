Back

Low income families in Kaki Bukit under quarantine get emergency food boxes sent to doorstep

Some aid during a stressful period.

Ashley Tan | October 11, 2021, 02:05 PM

Low income families at Kaki Bukit have managed to receive some food relief from their local constituency despite being sequestered at home for quarantine.

These families received some assistance in the form of emergency food boxes delivered contactless to the families' doorsteps.

Contactless delivery

Aljunied GRC shared in a Oct. 9 Facebook post that several needy families were currently serving their quarantine order, and had no one else to turn to to settle their daily needs.

As their food supplies at home dwindled, they decided to reach out to their Workers' Party Member of Parliament, Faisal Manap, for help.

One of the families was a three-generation family with seven people, including three young children, cloistered in a two-room rental flat.

The food boxes contain groceries and other essentials such as chicken, eggs, veggies, rice, oil and coffee.

Photo from Aljunied GRC / FB

Prior to the delivery, phone calls were made to each family to determine the items they needed.

Photo from Aljunied GRC / FB

Previously, a food distribution event was carried out to benefit the less-privileged.

Food packs containing food and groceries were prepared and handed out.

Similar initiatives have been implemented in other areas as well.

Keat Hong residents who required assistance, or supplies such as groceries, food and ART kits, were told to contact their MP.

Top photo from Aljunied GRC / FB

