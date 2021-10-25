Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Oct. 24), the 30-year-old pop star said he is now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

Doing interviews and performances from home

Sheeran added that he is unable to "plough ahead with any in person commitments", so he will be doing his interviews and performances from his house.

"Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone," he said.

It is not known if Sheeran is vaccinated.

This announcement comes as Sheeran is preparing to release and promote his new album, titled "=", pronounced as "equals".

Scheduled appearances

According to The Guardian, Sheeran was expected to perform live for Apple Music’s Zane Lowe next week.

He was also revealed to be the musical guest for sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live (SNL)" on Nov. 6.

Kieran Culkin!! Ed Sheeran!!

NEXT EPISODE pic.twitter.com/lPYL6FcRUp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2021

Billboard reported that Sheeran was also scheduled to appear as a mentor on American singing competition show "The Voice".

Top image via Ed Sheeran's Instagram.