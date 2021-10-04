Back

Daughter of Philippines President Duterte to run for president in 2022 elections: Philippine media

The next Duterte?

Syahindah Ishak | October 04, 2021, 04:12 PM

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said that his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, will be running for president in the 2022 elections, according to Philippine media ABS-CBN.

In addition, Duterte's long-time aide, Senator Bong Go, has filed his vice presidential candidacy.

"It is Sara-Go"

ABS-CBN reported on an interview between a broadcast journalist and Duterte after the latter announced that he would be retiring from politics.

Duterte was asked, as reported by ABS-CBN: "So is it clear— Sara-Go?"

He then replied: "It is Sara-Go."

When asked by Reuters, Sara's spokesperson said that they have "no comment".

"The extent of my knowledge is also what was reported in local news," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Go did not respond to media queries.

Currently mayor of Davao

Sara, 43, is currently the mayor of Davao, a city with over 1.6 million people located 1,000km from Manila.

She entered politics in 2007 after she was voted as Duterte's vice mayor. Prior to that, she was trained as a lawyer.

According to Reuters, Sara has previously said that she would not run for president in 2022 elections.

However, she explained that she has made an agreement with her father— only one of them would run for a national role next year.

Top images via Duterte's & Sara's Facebook pages.

