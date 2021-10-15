'F*ck off, you can’t arrest me': Drunk British man, 37, fined S$4,000 for swearing at policeman outside Jurong Point

Gary Joseph Bates Holland, a 37-year-old British national in Singapore, was fined S$4,000 for hurling vulgarities at a policeman whilst drunk.

Former international school teacher

Holland, who is a former teacher in One World International School (OWIS) according to The Straits Times, had committed the offence outside Jurong Point on June 26, 2020.

Court documents seen by Mothership stated that at 1:36am that day, the police received a call from a complainant about two "drunk Caucasians" who were "causing trouble".

At around 1:40am, two teams of police officers arrived at the walkway outside Jurong Point Shopping Centre’s Old Chang Kee outlet.

Jurong Point security officers were speaking to Holland when the police arrived.

Shouted at police officers

As the first team of police officers approached Holland, he shouted at them, stating that he would kick them if they did not stay away from him.

The officers responded by saying that they were there to help him. But Holland continued to react in a hostile manner.

According to court documents, he said that he would "take them down" if they touched him, just as "the others" had done to him.

"F*ck off, you can't arrest me"

When one of the officers requested for Holland's identity card for screening purposes, he shouted vulgarities at the officer, stating "f*ck off, you police can’t do anything to me" and "f*ck you".

The officer then told Holland to leave the premises, but Holland ignored him.

Instead, Holland said "somebody" had done "something" to him.

When he turned to look away, the officer pinned him to the ground whilst the second officer handcuffed him.

Holland continued shouting vulgarities, saying: "F*ck off, you can’t arrest me."

Was not wearing a mask

Court documents also stated that Holland was not wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

Before he was placed under arrest, the officers asked him where his mask was, and Holland replied that he did not know.

Resigned from the school

According to Yahoo, Holland was out with his colleagues and friends that night. They wanted to feel better as there was a possibility of losing their jobs.

As reported by Yahoo, Holland had returned to teaching after a period of unemployment, and wanted to make Singapore his home upon marrying his girlfriend.

ST reported that Holland has already resigned from OWIS.

