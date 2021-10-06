Taiwanese bubble tea chain 'Don't Yell At Me' to open 1st S'pore store at Orchard Central on Oct. 29, 2021

"Don't yell at me," sounds like a line from a squabble between two people.

However, it's actually the name of a Taiwanese hand-shaken beverage brand with an international presence that will be arriving to Singapore on Oct. 29, 2021.

Minimalist cafe in Orchard Central

Their first store in Singapore will be a minimalistic cafe concept located at Orchard Central.

While the visuals for the Orchard Central outlet are not available for now, check out the clean minimalist monochromatic look of the outlets in Taiwan:

Started in 2016 as a pop-up

Co-founded by Taiwanese variety show personality, Yako Chan, the Taiwanese hand-shaken beverage brand first started in 2016 as a pop-up collaboration with Commune A7, a now-defunct outdoor container market in Taipei.

It has since expanded to 380 outlets worldwide, including regions such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, United States, Canada, and Malaysia.

Menu offerings

While the full line-up of products and prices for the Singapore outlet has yet to be released, they generally offer a range of fruit teas, coffees, milk teas, and sparkling beverages, according to their website.

Customer favourites include Winter Melon Chrysanthemum Tea, Osmanthus Thé Au Lait, and Grapefruit and Lychee Fruit Tea.

Other outlets abroad also offer toppings that may include pearls and sweet potato and taro balls.

They also offer brews and bites such as Tiramisu Café Au Lai, Dark Fudge Brownies, and French Butter Almond Cakes.

They will also be offering Don't Yell at Me merchandise by the end of the year.

The brand promises to reveal more information in due time.

In the meantime, you can check out their website for more information about the brand and their Instagram page @dontyellatme.sg for updates.

Top images by Don't Yell At Me.