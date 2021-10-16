Back

Sad goodbye as domestic worker leaves S’pore family after 14 years

She had taken care of him since he was eight.

Matthias Ang | October 16, 2021, 02:13 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singaporean has made a touching video to commemorate a domestic helper who spent 14 years with his family.

On Oct. 2, Tan Miguel Angelo put up a video on YouTube in which he showed his helper, known as Aunty Juliet, spending her 5,110th and final day with his family, and how the family coped with the housework on the first day in the wake of her departure.

Emotional farewell

The video begins with Aunty Juliet packing her belongings and making her final goodbyes with Tan and his siblings, including a moment in which she receives a shirt that has a photo of the helper with Tan and his sister when they were much younger.

Subsequently, they are seen bidding her farewell and hugging her one last time before she gets onto a taxi.

Tan, and presumably his brother and father, were so sad that they hugged and cried along the corridor after Aunty Juliet left.

Source: Screenshot via Miguel Angelo YouTube

Source: Screenshot via Miguel Angelo YouTube

The rest of the video then shows how Tan and his family coped on the first day without Aunty Juliet, acknowledging that doing the housework was difficult and that they missed her badly.

Source: Screenshot via Miguel Angelo YouTube

Had taken care of him since he was eight

According to an Instagram post by Tan, Aunty Juliet had left his family's home to work with another employer, after having taken care of him since he was eight.

In calling her departure "the most depressing day we've had in awhile", Tan praised her cooking and expressed his gratitude for her help whenever he could not find an important item.

He further acknowledged that she had made life "a lot easier for his family" and that it was now time for the family themselves to take care of the house.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tan Miguel Angelo (@daamndude)

You can watch the full clip here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshot via Miguel Angelo YouTube

S'pore indoor skydiving champion Kyra Poh, 19, is now a fully-licensed outdoor skydiver

Mad props for achieving one's dream.

October 16, 2021, 05:19 PM

Cleaner, 54, found lying motionless at Punggol rubbish chute compactor room

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 16, 2021, 04:59 PM

PM Lee & Xi Jinping discuss ways to strength economic recovery & collaboration over a phone call

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and China.

October 16, 2021, 02:07 PM

S’pore CEO: The boards of S’pore companies need more women ASAP

Women occupy only 1.76 seats out of every 10 seats on the boards of Singapore’s top 100 companies.

October 16, 2021, 12:21 PM

MOH calls out Truth Warriors website for 'potentially misleading' posts on Ivermectin & Covid-19 vaccines

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic worms.

October 16, 2021, 12:15 PM

14 suspected secret society members arrested in police raids & 4 nightspots ordered to close for alleged Covid-19 breaches

A total of five nightspots were also found to have allegedly breached safe management measures (SMM).

October 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

Mummy colugo & baby caught in a tender moment while perching on a tree in S'pore

Loving.

October 16, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'porean gamers, aged 19 and 24, share how TikTok lets them live out their dreams

Let the games begin.

October 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

Managing a conglomerate at 26: BreadTalk's 2nd gen leader rises to the occasion

Lessons on Leadership: Taking up the mantle is Jonathan Quek, the second child to founders George Quek and Katherine Lee.

October 16, 2021, 09:06 AM

St John's Island visitors pay tribute to well-loved cat, Sandy aka Ah Bui, who recently died

He was well-loved by everyone, and he probably also loves everyone but his face doesn't show it.

October 16, 2021, 04:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.